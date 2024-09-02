Obituary: Richard Charles Cunningham, 1939-2024 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Richard Cunningham
Richard Charles Cunningham, 84, of Charlotte, Vt., died on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the Arbors in Shelburne, Vt., with family at his bedside.
He was born on December 26, 1939, in Addison, Vt. His parents, Eldred Dudley Warfield Cunningham and Lilah Dorothy LaRose Delorme, raised him and his seven siblings in Vergennes, Vt.
Richard graduated from Vergennes High School, class of ’59 — the last class to graduate from the old high school. He joined the 101st Airborne Division, serving as a paratrooper and making 13 jumps while stationed in Stuttgart, West Germany, for two years.
Richard had several careers during his lifetime, including woodworking and carpentry. He owned a rubbish business in Vergennes. He served on the Vergennes City Council and as Vergennes water commissioner. Richard’s final career for 25 years was in marine surveying, after graduating from Chapman’s School of Seamanship in Stuart, Fla. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and Vermont Antique Boat Association.
His first marriage was while stationed at Fort Myer, Arlington, Va. His next marriage was to Claire Marie Adams of Vergennes. They raised two daughters, Ragan Ann and Leigh, both of Vergennes. Leigh has two sons, Nicolas Isaac Cormier Cunningham and Matthias Christopher Cormier and partner Laura Matushzak. Richard’s great-grandson, Killiam James Cunningham, is the son of Nicolas and Kaitlin Cusson Cunningham.
On July 4, 1980, he married Harriet “Happy” Stone Patrick, of Charlotte. Together they enjoyed 40-plus years of projects, including restoring several historic homes in Charlotte, traveling, and gathering with friends and family. Richard was so happy at the helm of his boat with Happy at his side, whether exploring the Erie Canal or heading south on the Intracoastal Waterway. He surely loved his daughters, grandsons and great-grandson.
Richard is survived by Happy and his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson. He also leaves sister Lucille Nelson of Sharon, Conn.; brother David and his partner, Cathy Sargent Monroe, of Waltham, Vt.; sister-in-law Claire Chamberlain Cunningham of Vergennes; sister Kim Delorme Laughner; and his two stepsons, Adam Boyd Dantzscher of St. George, Vt., and Robert Christopher Dantzscher and Cyndie Coffrin of Monroe, Wash.; Adam’s daughter, Meridith Anne Dantzscher, of Malden, Mass.; Christopher’s two sons, Corbin Casey Dantzscher of St. Paul, Minn., and Casey Christopher Dantzscher of Surprise, Ariz., and daughter Cassandra Caitlin Dantzscher of Monroe, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his brother Eldred Jr., sister-in-law Arlene LaFlam, brother Leonard, sister Rosaline and her husband, Laurence Casey, and sister Beverly and her husband, Floyd Peck.
The Cunningham and Patrick families would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Arbors for the wonderful care Richard received for almost two years, and to hospice, who were there when they were needed.
There will be a reception of remembrance for Richard at the Vergennes Opera House on Main Street on September 28, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. Richard is finally coming home.
Cremation services are by Ready Funeral Home
