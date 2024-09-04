Obituary: Richard “Dick” Lawrence Desautels, 1945-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Richard Desautels

Richard “Dick” Lawrence Desautels, 78, passed away on September 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., following a brief illness.

Dick was born on September 25, 1945, and grew up in Winooski, Vt. At age 16, he joined the Winooski Fire Department and quickly created a life to help others for years to come. He and Sally wed in 1966 and moved to Colchester in 1972. Dick started at the Burlington Fire Department in 1968, eventually becoming its fire chief. “Retirement” was a loose term for Dick, and he worked multiple jobs at Burlington Housing Authority, Colchester Water District, Colchester Fire Department and many, many more.

While Dick had many jobs, hobbies and interests, he cherished spending time with his family the most. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sally; sister, Claire; sons, Jeff (Tina) and Todd (Emily); daughter, Amy; and his adored grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan. He was predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Florina, and his brother, Roger.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, 11 a.m., at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Following the service, the family invites friends and acquaintances to gather at the Burlington Elks Lodge #916 to continue the celebration of Dick's life. As red was Dick's favorite color, family and friends are invited to don their favorite crimson hues and dress for festivities and fun.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colchester Volunteer Fire Department, in recognition of Dick's several years of dedicated service.

Arrangements for Dick's services have been entrusted to LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski. The Desautels family wishes to express their profound appreciation for the support and comfort from the community and UVMMC during this difficult time. To send online condolences to his family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.