Obituary: Robert MacIsaac, 1964-2024 

Robert Neil MacIsaac, 59, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of August 18, during historic flooding in Fairfield, Conn.

Bobby was born on September 14, 1964, and was immediately adored by his three older siblings and doting parents. He grew up in Weston, Conn., and continued to live there for the rest of his life. He was a valued member of the community, where he worked as a carpenter, served on the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and had many wonderful friends he would meet up with for a morning coffee or Sunday evenings at Outback Steakhouse.

Bobby spent decades supporting his family in all ways. On weekends, he would drive from Connecticut to Huntington, Vt., to visit with family, tackle a project, take care of the Scottish Highland cattle, explore the woods or support his brother with his maple syrup operation. He was the easiest person to love and was the epitome of perseverance, hard work, curiosity and kindness (to all humans and animals).

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Joyce and James MacIsaac; and his siblings, Kathryn Ryan and Jim MacIsaac. Bobby is survived by his eldest sister, Cynthia Langley, of Burlington, Vt.; his nieces, Joyce, Genevieve, Julianna and Alexandria; and his nephews, Dylan, Neil and Edward. He loved creating memories with his great-nephews, Parker, Flynn, Liam, Greyson, Madsen and River, and his great-niece, Alice.

Should friends choose, contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, 52 Norfield Rd., Weston, CT 06883, or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, 799 Washington St., PO Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.