 Obituary: Robert MacIsaac, 1964-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 26, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Robert MacIsaac, 1964-2024 

Connecticut man with ties to Vermont was the epitome of hard work, curiosity and kindness

Published August 26, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 26, 2024 at 8:16 a.m.

click to enlarge Robert MacIsaac - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robert MacIsaac

Robert Neil MacIsaac, 59, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of August 18, during historic flooding in Fairfield, Conn.

Bobby was born on September 14, 1964, and was immediately adored by his three older siblings and doting parents. He grew up in Weston, Conn., and continued to live there for the rest of his life. He was a valued member of the community, where he worked as a carpenter, served on the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and had many wonderful friends he would meet up with for a morning coffee or Sunday evenings at Outback Steakhouse.

Bobby spent decades supporting his family in all ways. On weekends, he would drive from Connecticut to Huntington, Vt., to visit with family, tackle a project, take care of the Scottish Highland cattle, explore the woods or support his brother with his maple syrup operation. He was the easiest person to love and was the epitome of perseverance, hard work, curiosity and kindness (to all humans and animals).

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Joyce and James MacIsaac; and his siblings, Kathryn Ryan and Jim MacIsaac. Bobby is survived by his eldest sister, Cynthia Langley, of Burlington, Vt.; his nieces, Joyce, Genevieve, Julianna and Alexandria; and his nephews, Dylan, Neil and Edward. He loved creating memories with his great-nephews, Parker, Flynn, Liam, Greyson, Madsen and River, and his great-niece, Alice.

Should friends choose, contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, 52 Norfield Rd., Weston, CT 06883, or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, 799 Washington St., PO Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation