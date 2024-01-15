Obituary: Ruby Benoit, 1934-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ruby Benoit

Ruby Benoit, 89, of Colchester, Vt., beloved homemaker, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2024.

Born on August 3, 1934, in Chester, N.H., to Lester and Winifred Martin, Ruby was a compassionate and devoted woman who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She brought joy, love and laughter to all those fortunate enough to know her.



Ruby took great pleasure in her various hobbies. She was a skilled bowler and was a valuable member of a local bowling league. She also enjoyed gardening and being out in the beautiful Vermont weather. Additionally, Ruby could be found doing arts and crafts or watching old Western movies.



Family was the cornerstone of Ruby's life. As a devoted wife and mother, she tirelessly provided care and support. Ruby's warm embrace and kind heart created a loving and nurturing environment that will forever be cherished by her family. Her love and guidance will continue to inspire and shape the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ruby Benoit is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years; John Benoit Sr.; her children Diane Sweeney-Taylor of Malletts Bay, Miles (Phong) Sweeney of St. Albans, Laura (Scott Palmer) Kirby of Malletts Bay and John (Kim) Benoit Jr. of South Burlington; her siblings Bernie Martin and Francis “Chicky” Martin; her grandchildren, Angie, Jason, Kristy, Travis, Andrea, Danielle, Miles, Katie, Michelle, Jessica, Jennifer and Nickolus; her daughters-in-law Sue Sweeney and Corrinne Sweeney; and many great-grandchildren and other friends and family. She was predeceased by her first husband, Miles David Sweeney; her son Peter Sweeney; her parents, Lester and Winifred Martin; her siblings Leonard Martin, Jeanette Soloman, Gene Dumas, Blanche Rich, Winnie Martin and Mickey Martin; and her sisters-in-law and dear friends, Margaret Quigley and Nancy Carleton.



Visiting hours will take place on January 20, 2024, 1 p.m., at the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Milton, followed by a memorial service at 2:30. A committal service for this spring will be announced at a later date.