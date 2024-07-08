 Obituary: Ruth Ann Jones, 1945-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 08, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Ann Jones, 1945-2024 

Former Burlington native set out for California in her VW Beetle after completing her nursing studies

Published July 8, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 8, 2024 at 2:02 p.m.

click to enlarge Ruth Ann Jones - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ruth Ann Jones

Ruth Ann (Ragis) Jones, 79, passed away June 29, 2024, in Winter Haven, Fla., due to multiple complications from a hip fracture.

She was born in Burlington, Vt., on January 30, 1945, to Bruno and Ruby Ragis. Ruth graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1963. She then went on to Fanny Allen School of Nursing. In her professional life, she held many nursing and banking positions throughout the years.

After her nursing studies, Ruth packed up her VW Beetle and set out to California with a friend; they found jobs at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. There she met James Martin, and they married. They had two children, Timothy and Sara Martin. They eventually divorced, and Ruth moved back to Vermont.

She and her second husband, William Jones, of Essex Junction, retired to Florida in 2004.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, brothers Rev. Gerald Ragis and Ron Ragis, and husband William Jones.

Ruth is survived by her son, Timothy Martin, and his wife, Shonna, of Lompoc, Calif., and their daughters, Kendal Jamison and her husband, Colin, and Kenslee; Ruth’s daughter, Sara Martin, of Belgium, and her daughters, Noa and Lily Vreven; and nephew Eric Ragis of North Hero. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria Stowell, of Williston, Vt., and her sons, Dave and Steve.

Our Ruthie/Mom was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Her burial will be in the autumn at the discretion of the family at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt., where she will be buried alongside her husband William.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory can be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05402 or the American Heart Association of Vermont, 12 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation