Obituary: Ruth Ann Jones, 1945-2024 

Ruth Ann Jones

Ruth Ann (Ragis) Jones, 79, passed away June 29, 2024, in Winter Haven, Fla., due to multiple complications from a hip fracture.

She was born in Burlington, Vt., on January 30, 1945, to Bruno and Ruby Ragis. Ruth graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1963. She then went on to Fanny Allen School of Nursing. In her professional life, she held many nursing and banking positions throughout the years.

After her nursing studies, Ruth packed up her VW Beetle and set out to California with a friend; they found jobs at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. There she met James Martin, and they married. They had two children, Timothy and Sara Martin. They eventually divorced, and Ruth moved back to Vermont.

She and her second husband, William Jones, of Essex Junction, retired to Florida in 2004.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, brothers Rev. Gerald Ragis and Ron Ragis, and husband William Jones.

Ruth is survived by her son, Timothy Martin, and his wife, Shonna, of Lompoc, Calif., and their daughters, Kendal Jamison and her husband, Colin, and Kenslee; Ruth’s daughter, Sara Martin, of Belgium, and her daughters, Noa and Lily Vreven; and nephew Eric Ragis of North Hero. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria Stowell, of Williston, Vt., and her sons, Dave and Steve.

Our Ruthie/Mom was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Her burial will be in the autumn at the discretion of the family at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt., where she will be buried alongside her husband William.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory can be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05402 or the American Heart Association of Vermont, 12 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.