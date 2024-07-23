Obituary: Wallace Clapper, 1960-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Wallace Clapper

Wallace Clapper, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

He was born in Bristol, Conn., on December 20, 1960, the son of Donald E. and Alice L. (LaDeau) Clapper. He had worked as a pressman at the Burlington Free Press for 38 years, retiring as a press supervisor. He enjoyed time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra (Aikey) Clapper; his daughters and their partners, Lindsey Aikey and Eric Wilson, Kaylee Clapper and Bart Tabbytosavit Jr., and Alexandra Clapper; their furry friend, Oliver; and his grandchildren, Mathew Aikey and Katana. He is also survived by his siblings Paul Clapper; Donna and her husband, Peter Jewel; and Bruce Clapper; along with extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Steve.

Visitation is on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 2 to 3 p.m., with services beginning at 3 p.m., at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, the family would enjoy a visit or companionship with Wally’s wife, Sandra. If time is unavailable, please consider a memorial donation to the Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross, 32 No. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.