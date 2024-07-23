 Obituary: Wallace Clapper, 1960-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 23, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Wallace Clapper, 1960-2024 

Pressman at the Burlington Free Press for 38 years loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren

Published July 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Wallace Clapper - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Wallace Clapper

Wallace Clapper, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

He was born in Bristol, Conn., on December 20, 1960, the son of Donald E. and Alice L. (LaDeau) Clapper. He had worked as a pressman at the Burlington Free Press for 38 years, retiring as a press supervisor. He enjoyed time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra (Aikey) Clapper; his daughters and their partners, Lindsey Aikey and Eric Wilson, Kaylee Clapper and Bart Tabbytosavit Jr., and Alexandra Clapper; their furry friend, Oliver; and his grandchildren, Mathew Aikey and Katana. He is also survived by his siblings Paul Clapper; Donna and her husband, Peter Jewel; and Bruce Clapper; along with extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Steve.

Visitation is on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 2 to 3 p.m., with services beginning at 3 p.m., at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, the family would enjoy a visit or companionship with Wally’s wife, Sandra. If time is unavailable, please consider a memorial donation to the Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross, 32 No. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Glen Roa, 1942-2024

  • Glen Roa, 1942-2024

    Amateur photographer and ham radio operator is remembered by his younger brother as a mentor and teacher
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • Obituary: Melinda Miller Patterson, 1948-2024

  • Melinda Miller Patterson, 1948-2024

    Devoted mother and entrepreneur felt lucky to have an extraordinary life marked by a love of travel and a perpetually sunny spirit
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • Obituary: Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024

  • Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024

    Lifelong learner cared for family and friends in unique ways and focused professionally on the dignity and respect of injured employees
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation