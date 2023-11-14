Obituary: Wendell F. Corron, 1933-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Wendall Corron

Wendall F. Corron, age 90, died peacefully in his sleep on November 11, 2023, in Montgomery Center, Vt., as he prepared for a weekend at deer camp. Strong, healthy and active to the end!

He was born at home in Enosburg Falls, Vt., on August 30, 1933. The nearby woods and stream were his playground, where he learned the habits of wildlife. He knew and appreciated the birds, bees, animals, trees and foraging throughout Vermont.

Wendall met Norma Sullivan while serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. They met in Washington D.C., in 1955 and married on March 17, 1956. He worked at Westinghouse until retiring in 1991. He was then free to enjoy his family and friends; tend to his garden; and go hunting, fishing and camping.

Wendall was always willing to help friends and family repair cars, appliances and anything else that wasn’t working right. He was our go-to guy. He was a lifelong learner who adapted to new technology and used his iPad to research anything that interested him, to compare prices for parts or to watch a video with a great-grandchild.



You might find him working in his garden, tinkering with his truck, mowing the grass, enjoying a campfire, at happy hour on Fridays, or preparing a memorable meal of spaghetti or red beans and rice for Sunday dinner.



He was Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they adored him. Whether it was pancakes for breakfast, ATV rides around the property and at camp, reading, fishing and hunting together, or puzzles, he was always happy to play.



He showed us the value of staying active, spending time outdoors, observing nature, not being afraid to get your hands dirty, eating healthy, putting your stubbornness to advantage and persevering to get things done, and being with family.



He is survived by Norma, his loving wife of 67 years; four children: Sheila (Donald) Quenneville, Cindy (Franko) Pavlik, Becky (Chris) Rochford and Dean (Tina) Corron; nine grandchildren: Justin Quenneville, Amy (Jake) Todd, Taylor Pavlik (Kelly Walker), Jordan Pavlik, Sarah (Pat) Mulcahy, C.J. Rochford (Keely O’Brien), Dylan Rochford (Meg Cleary), Zachary Corron (Caitlin Ross) and Jake Corron; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

Wendall was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Clyda Derry Corron, and his siblings, Douglas Corron, Phyllis Sorrell, Beatrice Sanborn, Virginia King and Helen Hayes.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, November 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.

In remembrance of Wendall, the family suggests charitable donations be made to the Burlington VA Clinic, c/o VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Service, 215 North Main St., White River Jct., VT 05009.