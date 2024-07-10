 Wedding: Samara Rose Fantie and Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom, May 4, 2024 | Weddings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 10, 2024 Life Lines » Weddings

Wedding: Samara Rose Fantie and Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom, May 4, 2024 

Published July 10, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 10, 2024 at 4:08 p.m.

click to enlarge Samara Fantie and Carl Lindstrom - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Samara Fantie and Carl Lindstrom

Deborah Henken and Bryan Fantie of Gaithersburg, Md., announce the marriage of their daughter, Samara Rose Fantie, to Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom, son of Jessica and Timothy Lindstrom of Williamsburg, Va. Samara received degrees from Amherst College and American University and is a 2D/3D digital artist and the CCO of a video game development startup. Ott, a graduate of Amherst College and William & Mary Law School, is an attorney and litigation associate. The ceremony was attended by friends and family and took place on May 4, 2024, at the Old Lantern Inn and Barn in Charlotte, Vt. The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia and reside in Burlington, Vt.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Weddings »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation