Wedding: Samara Rose Fantie and Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom, May 4, 2024 

Deborah Henken and Bryan Fantie of Gaithersburg, Md., announce the marriage of their daughter, Samara Rose Fantie, to Carl Elliott “Ott” Lindstrom, son of Jessica and Timothy Lindstrom of Williamsburg, Va. Samara received degrees from Amherst College and American University and is a 2D/3D digital artist and the CCO of a video game development startup. Ott, a graduate of Amherst College and William & Mary Law School, is an attorney and litigation associate. The ceremony was attended by friends and family and took place on May 4, 2024, at the Old Lantern Inn and Barn in Charlotte, Vt. The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia and reside in Burlington, Vt.