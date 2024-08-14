Breanna Elaine Plays Concert for Addiction Recovery | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

Vermont singer-songwriter Breanna Elaine recently lost a close friend to a drug overdose. Elaine did what any good songwriter would do and channeled her pain and sorrow into a new song. It's called "Where the Snakes Live" and hits streaming services this Saturday, August 17.

Elaine has gone a step beyond just releasing music in honor of her late friend. The Brandon musician has teamed up with the Turning Point Center of Rutland, a nonprofit substance-use recovery center, to stage an all-ages benefit concert on Saturday at Merchants Hall in the Marble City. Half of all profits will be donated to recovery efforts. The event features a headlining set from Breanna & the Boys, Elaine's full-band folk-rock outfit, with special guest Emma Jeanne Hoops, a flow arts performer from Brandon.

Head over to breannaelaine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Augrah at the Cellar, Burlington

Augrah at the Cellar, Burlington, Sunday, August 11: A dreary Sunday evening is good for one thing: doing nothing. Yet this weekend I found myself walking to the Cellar, below the Burlington bar called Drink, for a hardcore/metal show featuring Vermont's Lungbuster and Augrah. A light fog blanketed everything in glistening tranquility, leaving the streets quiet and calm. After a long day lacking in both, I had my moment of Zen. And not a moment more. As I passed Trattoria Delia, a hint of the chaos to come became audible, growing to an indiscernible wall of noise by the Main Street intersection. The post-storm quietude had fully succumbed to Augrah's frantic mincecore/powerviolence blast beats. I left my newly acquired serenity at the door, and the energy inside brought back the hardcore band days of my past, when I learned what it really meant to be part of a scene. And this little scene felt good, too. I stuck around for Lungbuster's set, was home by 10 p.m. and still had plenty of time to do nothing.

Listening In

