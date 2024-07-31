'Doomsbury' Takes Over Soundbites 

About The Authors
Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect soft pretzel or listening to a podcast about the X-Men.
Ethan Slayton
Bio:
Slayton is an artist in Portland, Ore., and the cocreator of "Doomsbury," a monthly Seven Days comic with music editor Chris Farnsworth, who summoned Slayton to do his bidding many months ago. Drawing while confined to a pentangle on the floor of Farnsworth's bathroom is very hard for Slayton. Plus, Farnsworth needs to restock the TP supply. You can find more art and comics from Slayton on Instagram: @ethanslaytonart. He's also on Bluesky, TikTok and Facebook, even though he believes Meta is the devil.
