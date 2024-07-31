'Doomsbury' Takes Over Soundbites 

Bio:



Slayton is an artist in Portland, Ore., and the cocreator of "Doomsbury," a monthly Seven Days comic with music editor Chris Farnsworth, who summoned Slayton to do his bidding many months ago. Drawing while confined to a pentangle on the floor of Farnsworth's bathroom is very hard for Slayton. Plus, Farnsworth needs to restock the TP supply. You can find more art and comics from Slayton on Instagram: @ethanslaytonart. He's also on Bluesky, TikTok and Facebook, even though he believes Meta is the devil.