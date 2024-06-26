On the Beat: Madaila 2.0 and TURNmusic Throws a Birthday Fest 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mark Daly of Madaila

There was a time, back around 2016, when Burlington indie rockers Madaila were looking ready for the big-time. Formed by singer and principal songwriter Mark Daly, the band featured some of the area's best musicians, including drummer Dan Ryan, bassist Jer Coons, keyboardist Eric Maier and guitarist Willoughby Morse. They featured in the pages of magazines such as Relix and garnered millions of Spotify streams of their albums, The Dance and Traces.

Daly pulled the plug on the band in 2018, though, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. He eventually relaunched Madaila as a solo project, releasing a fairly steady stream of new music, including the shimmery dance-pop of 2021's Good Lord Nancy.

Daly got tired of doing it himself, though. So he put together what he calls "Madaila 2.0." Coons is back in the picture, though he's now the band's guitarist. Kat Wright bassist Josh Weinstein, Matthew Mercury drummer Steve Hadeka and keyboardist Zane Gundersen fill out the new lineup, with guests such as violinist Ben Lively and producer-musician Will Andrews, aka Willverine, joining in, as well.

The all-new Madaila make their debut in Middlebury at the Foodaroo festival on August 11. They've also scheduled an album-release party at South Burlington's Higher Ground Showcase Lounge to celebrate their new record, The Suite, which drops on October 18.

"It's probably my best, most effective attempt at this point in marrying acoustic instruments with electronic and digital drum machines and synths," Daly wrote in an email to Seven Days. "There's a lot of dynamics and drastic shifts within these songs as things dance between organic beauty and more bombastic digital elements."

Welcome back, full-band Madaila!

click to enlarge Courtesy

Toussaint St. Negritude

TURNmusic is celebrating 10 years of serving the Vermont music scene. From jazz to chamber music to EDM and all points in between, the Waterbury-based nonprofit provides a platform for artists to perform. To celebrate a decade in action, TURNmusic is throwing a mini music festival on July 19 and 20 at the organization's home, the Phoenix gallery and music hall.

Featuring sets by jazz ensemble Lovecraft, Willverine, percussionist Jane Boxall, experimental musician Jo Bled and poet Toussaint St. Negritude, among others, the fest promises to be a celebration of art and musical diversity. Visit turnmusic.org for more info.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's nightlife highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Courtesy

Little Gordo Creemee Stand in Burlington

Little Gordo Creemee Stand, Burlington, Saturday, June 22: It sure was a scorcher last week, so I leaned heavily on air-conditioned indoor spaces and didn't go out until well after dark. That got me thinking: Where is the late-night heat-wave hang spot in downtown Burlington? In retrospect, it's a no-brainer. What better place to get the core temperature down than Little Gordo Creemee Stand? The tunes were bumping, the tables were full, and though the line was long — 15 or so deep when I arrived — it moved quickly enough that no one seemed to care. Folks danced and laughed with their friends, in line and out. I ordered the chocolate-banana twist with sprinkles, and it was an easy win. Too easy — I made a second trip to the creemee window just before the 10 p.m. closing time.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams