On the Beat: New Music From Marsh Lights and the Wormdogs 

Marsh Lights

Progressive folk-grass act Marsh Lights have put out two brand-new songs ahead of the release of their debut record, Cover the Water.

A-side "A Piece of Silver" and B-side "A Proper Farewell" are the first salvos from the "new" band. In reality, the quintet lived a previous life as the popular local act PossumHaw, which released four albums before two of the founding members, married couple Colby and Ryan Crehan, left Vermont. The Crehans returned to the Green Mountains six years later, and in 2023, the old gang got back together and rechristened themselves Marsh Lights.

The new iteration of the band still revolves around the songwriting and voice of Colby, who previously played with the Bluegrass Gospel Project and was designated by the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus as the Vermont Vocalist of the Year in 2018.

The band plans to celebrate the release of Cover the Water with a September 8 performance at the Richmond Congregational Church. For more information about the album and the band, visit marshlightsmusic.com.

Burlington bluegrass act the Wormdogs are also gearing up to drop some new music. Following the band's two-part 2023 EP Cookin' With, Vol.1 and Vol.2 , the quintet is back with a new song and, shortly after that, a brand-spanking-new full-length record. "Done Workin'" is an advance single off a forthcoming self-titled LP, set to release in the fall and produced by folk singer Eric George. The track, written by drummer Will Pearl, who also sings lead vocals, drops on Friday, August 30.

On that same day, to celebrate the single's release, the band kicks off its third year playing the Bolton Rag, an annual Labor Day weekend event at Bolton Valley Resort. Visit thewormdogs.com to learn more.

