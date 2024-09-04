On the Beat: Rick Norcross Calls It Quits; Jon Gailmor Leaving Vermont 

click to enlarge File: Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Rick Norcross

It's good to see all the local hip-hop series popping up recently. Between Nastee and crew hosting workshops and shows at the Cellar and Einstein's Tap House in Burlington and the Joint Commission holding it down in Plattsburgh at the Old Soul Design Shop, much-needed hot spots are emerging.

In good news for fans seeking hip-hop outside of Chittenden County, Morrisville restaurant and venue Moogs Place is joining that list. The Lamoille County gathering place hosts a night of hip-hop on Saturday, September 14. Vermont-by-way-of-Texas rapper Big Homie Wes shows off his promoter chops by presenting a killer bill, featuring MC and artist Boxguts, rapper Roc DaDon and Burlington's own Mavstar, who recently dropped the well-received LP Verona. For more info, pop over to moogsjoint.com.

After 61 years, Rick Norcross is hanging up his spurs and calling it a career. Leading his fearless Rick & the All-Star Ramblers Western Swing Band, the singer and songwriter played more than 1,000 shows around the world, from his early days in Florida to recent years of playing folk clubs and festivals in Spain. The Academy of Western Artists named his 2015 song "You Can't Make It Up" Western Swing Song of the Year. To mark his retirement, Norcross released his final record, The Bestest Songs I Ever Wrote, on August 10.

He'll talk about his long career on the WDEV radio show "Travels With Charlie" on Monday, September 9.

"WDEV was my hometown radio station, being from East Hardwick, so it has been a real treat and an honor to hear my records played on WDEV for over 40 years," Norcross wrote in a press release about his impending retirement.

Vermonters have learned to be wary of musical goodbyes (see Phish, Banjo Dan), but at age 80, Norcross has earned a victory lap as he closes the door on a long, glittering career. Best of luck to you, Rick!

Singer-songwriter, teacher and radio host Jon Gailmor arrived in the Green Mountains in 1977, after years of touring the country and roaming the globe. He set down roots in Elmore and quickly became a fixture of Vermont music. Besides playing countless shows over the years, Gailmor hosted "Just Kidding," a weekly radio show for kids that ran for 23 years on stations around the state. Chosen to represent Vermont, he sang at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' 25th anniversary in 1996 — the same summer he carried the Olympic torch through Brattleboro. Talk about a career!

Now Gailmor is preparing to leave Vermont, bound for New Orleans to be closer to family. A big piece of local music history goes with him, so stay tuned next week for my in-depth conversation with him before he hightails it out of the mountains.

In the meantime, Vermonters have one last chance to catch Gailmor performing live before he leaves — at the Rochester Harvest Fair this Saturday, September 7.

BirdSong Music and Arts Festival at Radio Bean

BirdSong Music and Arts Festival, Radio Bean, Burlington, Saturday, August 31:

The BirdSong Music and Arts Festival sang its fifth chorus this past weekend. Though the venue was new, the energy and spirit were familiar to those used to the original weekend-long camping experience. Previously hosted at a remote retreat in Middletown Springs, BirdSong migrated to Radio Bean, with a few touches — such as the playing of field recordings of actual birdsong instead of house music between the 20-plus live acts — that honored the festival's more rustic past. BirdSong always provides the perfect backdrop for a music-induced midafternoon nap. After I caught the newest pickers on the local scene, Raccoon Feasting Hour, tradition prevailed, and I retired for a few hours to my tent, aka my couch. I unfortunately napped right through the community photo and "Portal," an interactive art installation, but made it back for late-night sets from locals Coop, Connor Young, Satyrdagg and Appalled Eagles. By 2 a.m., I felt redeemed. And ready for another nap.

