Rutland to Host the Punk Rock Flea Market This Weekend 

- courtesy of Nick Grandchamp
- Nick Grandchamp
After launching his first Punk Rock Flea Market in 2022, Nick Grandchamp
is bringing back the event on Saturday, February 24, at Merchants Hall in Rutland.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., will feature more than 20 vendors selling vinyl, books, clothes, video games and art. Local record shops like Rutland's Mountain Music
will table, and there will be craft goods for sale, such as Rough Francis guitarist Julian Hackney's Young at Heart Ginger Beer
.
- Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days
- Julian Hackney of Young at Heart Ginger Beer
Grandchamp, who plays guitar with hardcore outfit Get a Grip
, is throwing the flea market for the third year running. After strong turnouts for previous iterations, held at Rutland's Vermont Gaming Academy
, Grandchamp moved the market to the larger confines of Merchants Hall.
"Honestly, I just wanted to find a way to showcase my friends' art, media and collectibles," Grandchamp wrote by email. "To me, it's not about making money. It's about that kid who comes to the market and finds that Green Day
record for the first time."
- courtesy ©️ Seven Days
- Punk Rock Flea Market
What's a punk-rock market without music? Expect sets from New York DJ David Suede, as well as from Unhappy Hour, the DJ duo of Rough Francis
vocalist Bobby Hackney Jr. and David Zacharis of the Smittens
.
For Grandchamp, the market is all about embracing the ethos of punk.
"It's about people finding conversations and connections with strangers and like-minded people," he wrote. "Punk is about community, and it always has been."