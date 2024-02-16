A Bill to Address Vermont's School Finance Mess Advances, Despite Criticism 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum

Julia Richter, senior financial analyst, walks senators through the bill.

Even with the new “cents discount” being proposed, Stowe’s homestead property taxes are projected to go up an eye-popping 27 percent if the legislature takes no further action. To get under a 10 percent tax increase, Stowe would have had to trim its budget to $15 million, according to a school district budget presentation.That would have meant cutting 19 teaching positions, an action that would have made it impossible to operate the town’s schools, administrators said.Several Stowe residents attended Thursday’s Senate Finance Committee meeting to urge legislators to consider the devastating impact that lifting the cap would have on their town. Tiffany Donza, chair of the Stowe School Board, told legislators that the core problem, as she saw it, was that Vermont’s education fund can’t be sustained by the state’s small tax base.Stowe’s school buildings are “dilapidated,” Donza said, but a $39 million bond that would have repaired them “failed miserably” in November because many Stowe residents don’t qualify for lower property taxes based on income and instead pay taxes strictly on the value of their homes.In comparison, Donza said, Burlington was able to pass a $165 million bond for a new high school in 2022 because the majority of voters are not directly affected by the tax increase.One longer-term fix, Donza suggested, would be to reform the tax code so that second homeowners and owners of short-term rentals — a substantial group in Stowe — would pay a higher tax rate than businesses.Currently, all of those categories pay the same non-residential property tax rate.In the short-term however, Donza urged lawmakers to ditch the “cents discount,” which she argued wouldn’t do enough to bring down statewide spending, and instead impose a cap of 10 to 15 percent on a district’s total year-over-year spending.“It will put a damper on the fire that is raging in the state. It is the only thing that will,” she said.Pua Kielland, a parent of two who rents a home in Stowe, said the town is already facing an affordability crisis. Homes that come on the market get snapped up by second-home buyers, she said. Even if Keilland could afford to purchase a home, she said, to do so with the exorbitant property tax hikes on the horizon “would be insanity.”Retirees on fixed incomes are also “barely hanging on,” she added.The testimony spurred senators to brainstorm ideas for how to reduce the property tax hikes, but they didn’t make much progress. Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden-Southeast) wondered if towns with a lot of second homes — like Stowe — could get relief if such properties are taxed at a higher rate.The answer from financial analyst Julia Richter was that while the state education fund might benefit overall from such additional revenue, it wouldn’t help Stowe more than another other community. Similarly, senators wondered whether they could tap reserves to lower the property tax rate.They learned from Richter that a $13 million “tax rate offset reserve” was already baked into the calculations. In addition, a $57 million “stabilization reserve” fund could be tapped, but doing so could negatively affect the state’s bond rating — which Cummings said would be unwise given all the school construction on the horizon.Cummings downplayed the idea of a new sales tax to raise needed cash, noting that it is regressive, meaning it hurts lower-income people most.Senators rejected the idea for a new spending cap, saying it risked preserving the very inequities between districts that Act 127 sought to resolve.“Have we ever capped spending on school boards before?” MacDonald asked.“Not in my lifetime,” Cummings replied.