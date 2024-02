A Bill to Address Vermont's School Finance Mess Advances, Despite Criticism 

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Senators review a bill that would let school districts postpone budget votes.

nts a 10 percent increase from last year.

Lawmakers on Friday raced to advance a bill that would let school districts postpone budget votes until April 15, despite pleas from residents of districts who fear massive property tax increases if the current cap them is repealed as proposed.Members of the Senate Finance Committee voted in favor of H.850 on Friday. The day before, Stowe residents told the committee that even after their school budget was slashed, they’re still facing a 27 percent tax increase that threatens to drive working-class residents from their homes.Sen. Ann Cummings (D-Washington), who noted she may have trouble paying her own higher tax bill,nevertheless rejected calls to delay a vote. She said it was more important to give towns clarity about the new rules for school budgets as Town Meeting Day approaches .“I think townsneed to know that this is not getting tied up in the Senate and the 5 percent cap is gone,” Cummings said before Friday’s vote.Despite criticisms that the bill would do little to help towns blindsided by soaring property tax rates, it now heads toward a full vote in the Senate on Tuesday.The bill, which sped through the House this week, is an emergency update to Act 127. The 2022 law was meant to increase funding to districts with higher per-student costs, such as rural schools or those with more low-income students or English language learners.The result was that schools with fewer such students faced a drop in state education funding. To ease the transition for what was expected to only be a handful of negatively affected districts, Act 127 contained 5 percent caps on property tax increases for those communities.But this “transition mechanism” failed spectacularly this year as rising health care costs, general inflation and construction expenses sent school spending soaring this year, pushing all districts past the tax cap.Sen. Tom Chittenden (D-Chittenden-Southweast) said he felt the cap “created a perverse incentive” for districts to spend because they knew doing so wouldn’t increase their property taxes past 5 percent.The new bill repeals the cap, exposing dozens of districts to property tax increases that in some cases approach 40 percent. To soften this more painful blow, H.850 would replace the cap with a “cents discount,” or a tax discount for negatively affected districts that would be gradually phased out over five years.The bill also allows affected districts to cancel their Town Meeting Day votes on school budgets, rework the numbers and have a vote before April 15. It requires clerks to automatically send new absentee ballots to anyone who requested one for Town Meeting Day, and sets aside $500,000 to help districts pay for the new elections.Chittenden said he hoped that districts stripping extra money out of their budgets could save the state "$100 million or more" and lessen the tax pressure on districts across the state.Sen. Mark McDonald (D-Orange) used an aviation analogy to describe the unprecedented scenario.“We’re coming in for a landing that we’re uncomfortable with. We’re going to circle around and try to land again,” he said.Cummings, chair of the Finance Committee, said the Senate was under intense pressure to pass the bill because communities need to know whether to move forward with their Town Meeting Day votes or not.“We need to get it out in fairness to the towns,” she said. “It won’t be perfect.”The fairest thing, Stowe residents argued, would be to scrap the bill and rewrite it to cap the runaway spending in districts across the state.The Stowe School District, which is part of the Lamoille South Supervisory Union, is one the districts being hardest hit by Act 127.At an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Stowe’s school board voted to cut $1.6 million from its previously warned budget and to hold its budget vote on March 15 rather than March 5.The new budget of $17.2 million — which eliminates one teacher position and removes $1.5 million for what Lamoille South superintendent Ryan Heraty characterized as “critical safety needs” — represe