A Donation to Montpelier's Public Library Repays a Favor From 95 Years Before 

Montpelier's public library suffered $1 million in flood damage last July, so a $1,087 donation might seem like a drop in the bucket. Yet there was something touching about the recent contribution, Kellogg-Hubbard Library executive director Dan Groberg said: It reciprocated a gesture of goodwill that Montpelier library officials had made under similar circumstances — nearly a century ago.

Following the Great Flood of 1927, trustees at Kellogg-Hubbard sent their smaller counterpart, the Waterbury Public Library, $100 to help replace lost furnishings. The Waterbury librarian, identified as "Mrs. Bullock" in a 1929 Waterbury Record article, used the cash to purchase six Windsor chairs for the reading room and two reading lamps, "which add[ed] greatly" to the space.

The generations-old donation may have been lost to time if not for its brief mention in the newspaper. But a modern-day Waterbury library commissioner recently discovered the old article, prompting booster group Friends of the Waterbury Public Library to return the favor. The donation amount is adjusted for inflation.

"It's such a meaningful gesture to us," Groberg said.

The Montpelier library, which serves six towns and has the highest circulation of any public library in the state, certainly can use the money. Its basement took on more than seven feet of water during July's flood, which destroyed more than 10,000 books and damaged mechanical systems.

Within eight days, librarians with headlamps and flashlights were retrieving books from the aboveground stacks and bringing them to patrons curbside. The library building reopened to the public in October.

But the recovery isn't complete. The elevator doesn't work, and the cost of repairs has far exceeded what the library's flood insurance covered. Additionally, the 10,000 ruined books were part of an ongoing book sale that typically raises $30,000 a year.

Those more pressing needs mean Groberg won't be using the cash for Windsor chairs or reading lamps. Instead, the funds will help make the total bill just a little less daunting.