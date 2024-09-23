A Prosecutor’s Dog Is Biting People and Pets in Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Llu Mulvaney-Stanak

Carol Wheeler and Moose

CJ Woods' hand after being bitten

Still, Woods doesn’t think Moose should be put down.



“The dog has a history, I discovered, but there are things that you can do to ensure your dog is safe and people are safe,” he said. “It was immediately obvious to me that [Carol Wheeler] could not control the dog.”

Roseade Parkway is the kind of Burlington neighborhood where traffic moves slowly and kids ride their bikes in the street. But lately, neighbors say, a 65-pound mutt named Moose has been disturbing the peace.In the two years Moose has lived there, they contend, he’s charged at and bitten people and attacked their dogs, behavior that’s landed his owner, Diane Wheeler, a city order to find the pooch a new home. Wheeler, a deputy state’s attorney in Franklin County, has refused give up Moose, and the matter has been tied up in court for months.Meantime, the dog has continued to wreak havoc. Last week, Moose broke free of his leash at Leddy Park and bit a man on the hand, that person said, sending him to the emergency room. He’s since contacted an attorney.Wheeler stridently defends Moose as a traumatized rescue dog. She claims the city’s process is politically charged because Llu Mulvaney-Stanak, the sibling of Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, is one of five neighbors who filed the original complaint about the animal. That report and some of the others, however, were made before the mayor took office in April.With Wheeler’s heels deeply dug in, there’s no telling when the canine conundrum will be resolved. She has until early November to file court paperwork about the case. Her New North End neighbors, though, are growing impatient and frustrated.“It feels like this is escalating to another level,” said Llu Mulvaney-Stanak, who lives two doors down from Wheeler. “It's just a matter of time before this dog gets somebody else.”Officials were first alerted to Moose’s behavior in early 2023, around the time Wheeler and her elderly mother, Carol, adopted him. Over six months, Moose lunged and barked at people nearly a dozen times, often while they were walking their dogs, according to a report neighbors provided to city officials. Moose bit one dog in the face and left another with several puncture wounds on the neck and hip that had to be treated with antibiotics, the report says.Moose also bit a man last fall, though the incident was never reported to police. David Kirk, who lives on nearby Blondin Circle, toldthat he was walking his two leashed Australian shepherds one November evening when Moose ran at them, latching onto his leg in the scuffle.The bite drew blood but wasn’t serious enough to warrant medical attention, Kirk said. His shepherds were unscathed.“I feel bad for the dog because whoever taught the dog didn't teach it well,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the dog’s fault. I think it’s the owner’s.”Five households filed a formal complaint against the Wheelers with the city’s Animal Control Committee in January. The three-page document says Carol Wheeler, who cares for Moose while her daughter is at work, isn't strong enough to control the dog. The Wheelers have refused to acknowledge “the gravity of the situation,” the report says.City officials seem to agree. When they served Diane Wheeler with the complaint, she “did not appear to think that Moose being at large was a big deal,” an investigative report says.At a contentious hearing in March, Diane Wheeler told the Animal Control Committee she can’t muzzle Moose because of his “past trauma” and that his electric collar negated the need for a backyard fence. The committee wasn’t persuaded. The panel issued an order declaring Moose a vicious dog and requiring Diane Wheeler to find him a new home within 30 days. In the meantime, the committee wrote, Moose needed to remain leashed and in control of “a capable adult” while on walks.In April, Diane Wheeler appealed the ruling to Vermont Superior Court, where a judge issued even more stringent conditions while giving her time to prepare a case to keep the dog. Moose must be leashed, muzzled and wearing a “prong collar” — a device that pinches a dog’s neck when strained — if he goes outside, the judge wrote.Then, on September 16, New North End resident CJ Woods was walking his dog, Nova, in Leddy Park when he came upon the elder Wheeler and Moose. Woods kept a wide berth, but the dog broke free, closed the distance between them in seconds and went for Nova’s neck. Moose bit Woods’ hand when he tried to intervene, he toldWrapping his hand in a shirt to stem the bleeding, Woods asked for the woman’s name and contact information so he could check the dog’s vaccination records. She offered him a napkin instead and told him to “stop harassing” her as he continued to ask for help, he said. Woods snapped her photo as she walked away, and later posted it to social media.Woods was treated at the hospital for 18 puncture wounds and gashes. Online denizens helped identify the woman in the photo as Carol Wheeler, something Woods confirmed with police.Woods was visibly shaken as he recounted the story totwo days after the attack. Swollen with infection, his hand felt like it had been crushed in a machine, he said. He can’t prepare food and struggles to use a keyboard, a main function of his job.