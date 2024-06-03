Advocates Urge Gov. Scott to Sign Data Privacy Bill 

will do their due diligence to review the final bill language" and "weigh the good against the bad to make a decision based on whether the benefits outweigh the negative impacts for our entire state."



National tech industry groups such as NetChoice and TechNet opposed the legislation, as do local companies including Orvis and Vermont Country Store , both based in Manchester. They say it would put Vermont companies at a disadvantage.









"Right now, Vermonters' web searches, online purchases [and] location check-ins are being harvested and bought and sold completely legally," Tomanelli said. "That unchecked spread of our information exposes consumers to all sorts of threats, like scams, identity theft, harassment and discrimination. H.121 begins to change that."



At the gathering in Burlington on Monday, Zach Tomanelli, a consumer protection advocate for the Vermont Public Interest Research Group , said his organization was proud to support the legislation."Right now, Vermonters' web searches, online purchases [and] location check-ins are being harvested and bought and sold completely legally," Tomanelli said. "That unchecked spread of our information exposes consumers to all sorts of threats, like scams, identity theft, harassment and discrimination. H.121 begins to change that."