Bar Tab Dispute Preceded Fatal Burlington Shooting, Cops Say 

Johnson appeared in court on Monday by video from Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. Superior Court Judge Navah Spero ordered her to remain held pending trial. Another hearing to review her detention is expected next week.

Premeditated murder carries a minimum sentence of 35 years to life without the possibility of parole.

The slaying marked the first homicide in Burlington this year.

The shooting, Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak said on Monday, “shows that we really need more common sense gun laws.”



Guns were involved in at least three other criminal incidents in Burlington over the weekend, including an apparent shooting. Earlier on Friday evening, an unknown suspect was carrying a gun — then dropped it — while assaulting a man who had criticized him for littering in the Old North End, according to police. Then, on Sunday afternoon, a man robbed the Old North End Variety Store at gunpoint, and, just before midnight, police responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of King and Battery streets downtown.



Police recovered shotgun shells and ballistics evidence associated with an “AR-type” weapon at the scene. They later located a bullet-ridden, bloodstained sedan in a parking space at Calahan Park on Monday morning, which Murad said he believes is connected to the King Street gunfire. Police have not located a victim or shooter.

The public safety issues in Burlington are “complex,” Mulvaney-Stanak said. “It impacts our sense of safety, our sense of security here in the city. And I want to emphasize that my administration and my teams across departments are actively working on this in both short-term and long-term ways.”

A fatal shooting outside a bar on Burlington's Church Street early Saturday was preceded by an altercation over payment for a drink, according to police.Aaliyah Johnson, 22, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting, which happened just after midnight outside Red Square. Teville Williams, a 30-year-old Stowe man, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center.The shooting and the bar altercation that led to it were captured on security videos. Still images included in court papers show Johnson watching Williams speak with bar security before she pulls a handgun from her purse and opens fire.Bystanders administered first aid to Williams until Burlington police and other first responders arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. As officers arrived on scene, Johnson approached one and admitted to shooting Williams, Officer Brady McGee wrote in a court affidavit."It was me, it was me," McGee said Johnson told him, explaining that the victim had "hit me in my face, pulled my hair." She gave McGee her purse containing a loaded Glock pistol and said she hoped the victim would be "okay."Johnson, who McGee described as "crying hysterically" at the time, told him that she carried a gun downtown for protection and that she is "just tired of men putting their hands on her."A friend of Williams told police in a sworn statement that the men were approached inside Red Square by two women who asked them to buy a round of drinks because they didn't have any cash. They offered to reimburse Williams using a cash-transfer app on their phones, but Williams claimed they didn't send the money. An argument ensued, and a third woman — Johnson, according to the friend — intervened.The friend said Johnson threw a drink in Williams' face; she told Officer McGee that she had spilled a drink on Williams' shoe.Security video from inside the bar shows Williams assaulting Johnson and grabbing her hair, according to the affidavit.ar security escorted Williams out the front door onto Church Street, where they continued to speak.Johnson, meanwhile, was escorted to a side door that connects to an alley known as Thorsen Way, then walked to Church Street and shot Williams, police Chief Jon Murad said on Monday.In a statement on social media later on Saturday, the Red Square owners said the bar was closed "so our staff can have the time they need to reflect and heal." The statement thanked police, first responders and staff members, who "acted with the utmost professionalism, cohesiveness and bravery in light of these distressing circumstances."It is legal to carry a concealed gun in bars in Vermont, though business owners can choose to prohibit them on their property. The City of Burlington passed a charter change in 2014 that would ban guns in establishments with liquor licenses, but state leaders never approved it. Vermont, like many states, has a decades-old law that limits the authority of cities and towns to regulate guns.