Bernie Sanders Calls for Joe Biden to Stay in the Presidential Race 

has been the most effective president in the modern history of our country and is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump — a demagogue and pathological liar."



Sanders noted that he and Biden have disagreed on policy, including the U.S. stance toward arming Israel. But Vermont's senior senator wrote that those differences pale in comparison to what a second Trump term would mean.









Sanders was the last man standing against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Vermont's senior senator also ran for president in 2016 and is currently running for reelection to his Senate seat.

"Yes. I know: Mr. Biden is old, is prone to gaffes, walks stiffly and had a disastrous debate with Mr. Trump," Sanders wrote. "But this I also know: A presidential election is not an entertainment contest. It does not begin or end with a 90-minute debate."



The third member of Vermont's congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), has expressed some concern about Biden's viability but has not come out as strongly — one way or the other — as Welch or Sanders. "The media has frantically searched for every living human being who no longer supports the president or any neurologist who wants to appear on TV," Sanders wrote. "Unfortunately, too many Democrats have joined that circular firing squad." Sanders, 82, is about the same age as Biden, who would be 86 at the end of his next term.

"Mr. Biden may not be the ideal candidate, but he will be the candidate and should be the candidate," Sanders wrote. "And with an effective campaign that speaks to the needs of working families, he will not only defeat Mr. Trump but beat him badly. It’s time for Democrats to stop the bickering and nit-picking."A growing chorus of Democrats have begun to publicly voice concerns about Biden's viability as a candidate after the 81-year-old president's disastrous debate performance against Trump last month. In aop-ed of his own on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) became the first Democratic senator to call for Biden to withdraw from the race.Sanders, in his essay, condemned his colleagues who have turned on the incumbent president. Aside from Welch, several other Democratic members of Congress have called on Biden to withdraw.