Burlington Cannabis Shop to Close, Citing Saturated Market 

"pay-to-play system."

"I am pretty devastated for them, but I simply can't afford to keep losing money to wait until the competitors spin out," Dudley said.



Grass Queen opened in February 2023 and once employed as many as 10 people. But Dudley said she had to reduce the number of staffers as the business suffered. Her remaining workers have found new jobs, she said.



Dudley has a grow operation in Plainfield that she plans to keep running, she said.



"Everything's more expensive when you're operating a cannabis business; you know that going in," Dudley said. But, she added, "living paycheck to paycheck in a new, exciting cannabis industry as a sixth-generation Vermonter — [It] just doesn't feel like this market's working for me right now."

"Vermont’s legal industry is new and continues to evolve," she wrote in a statement announcing the closure. "But a prohibitive $10,000 annual renewal fee ensures that Grass Queen cannot be financially viable. Grass Queen is not in a position to sell products at a loss in order to 'out-compete' the other license holders in this city."In an interview, Dudley said she'd set out to create a place where women and members of the LGBTQ community felt comfortable buying cannabis. Pulling the plug was a difficult decision, she said, "especially thinking about all of the customers."