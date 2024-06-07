Burlington Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Negligent Driving While Off-Duty 

click to enlarge Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime

A Burlington police officer has pleaded guilty to negligently driving his motorcycle while off-duty after he reached speeds of about 100 mph while crossing into oncoming traffic as he passed cars.



Jeffrey Baur, 32, entered his plea on Wednesday, the day he was scheduled to go on trial for the misdemeanor. He will be fined $300, plus $192 in court charges.



Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Nadeau was parked at a car dealership on Swanton Road in St. Albans around 5:45 p.m. on October 19 when three motorcycles flew by at what he estimated was 90 to 100 mph., the deputy later recounted in a sworn affidavit that was filed in court. The posted speed limit was 35 mph, Nadeau wrote. Baur was riding his motorcycle alongside another Burlington police officer, Brady McGee, 30, and Burlington firefighter Joshua Porter, 36.



Nadeau's written account details what he says happened: He activated his lights and siren and started to pursue the bikers. The motorcycles passed groups of three and four cars in no-passing areas, prompting oncoming drivers “to swerve onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision.” This continued for 2.3 miles, during which Nadeau drove 90 mph. Even at that speed, Nadeau wrote, he would gain on the bikers, only for them to "pull away from me again."

