Calls for Gaza Cease-Fire Derail Burlington Council's Attempt to Condemn Shootings 

Dozens of speakers urged Burlington city councilors on Monday to pass a resolution condemning the recent shootings of three college students of Palestinian descent.
But the resolution failed because it also called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war — a stance that half the council decided was unnecessarily divisive. A second resolution, which largely stripped out mentions of the war and expressed support for the Burlington shooting victims, also failed. Those opposed said that version was too divisive.
When the cease-fire resolution was voted down, Palestine supporters erupted with anger. “Shame!” they yelled. “The blood is on your hands!”
The disruption forced the council to take a recess. As members filed out of the room to wait for the disorder to die down, the activists started up a new round of chants. “Free, free Palestine!” they said. “We will be back!”
The uproar followed a three-hour public forum featuring speakers both for and against the cease-fire resolution, which was introduced by councilors Joe Magee (P-Ward 3), Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2), who is Jewish, and Ali Dieng (I-Ward 7), who is Muslim.
Before the meeting, pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside city hall for a rally. They then entered Burlington City Hall Auditorium and held signs reading “Free Gaza” and “End All U.S. Aid to Israel!” Many wore kaffiyehs, patterned scarves that symbolize Palestinian identity. Councilors Magee, Dieng and Melo Grant (P-Central District) also donned the garments.
The activists said passing the cease-fire resolution would take a stand against oppression. Many speakers said Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, thousands of whom have been killed during Israel's monthslong bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Andy Simon, who is Jewish, said people shouldn’t equate anti-Zionism with antisemitism.
“I’m very saddened that people in this audience … hear a cease-fire call and hear it as hate speech,” he said. “It is not hateful. It is just asking to stop the violence.”
The meeting’s pro-Israel contingent urged councilors to pass the stripped down resolution, which expressed support for Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali Ahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid, childhood friends who were visiting Burlington for Thanksgiving when they were shot and wounded on North Prospect Street. The suspect, Jason J. Eaton, faces charges of attempted murder, and prosecutors are investigating the case as a possible hate crime.
That resolution, which was introduced by Councilor Ben Traverse (D-Ward 5), called for “peace both locally and abroad” without wading into the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Eric Gershman, who is Jewish, favored Traverse's version. He said a cease-fire could perpetuate violence, which prompted a pro-Palestine supporter to shout “Bullshit!” from the audience. “This is what it feels like to be Jewish here,” Gershman said.
Rabbi Aaron Philmus of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue said the cease-fire resolution would stoke anti-Jewish sentiment that’s been on the rise in the months since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. He said members are afraid to attend Shabbat services and that parents are wary of bringing their children to the synagogue’s preschool.
“Our community needs healing and unity now, and this proposed resolution is fracturing Burlington,” Philmus said. “Spending our time arguing with simplistic ideas about a very complicated conflict that is over 5,000 miles away is a serious distraction from the local issues that are endangering our own lives here in Burlington.”
Councilor Dieng wasn’t convinced, saying he hadn’t heard any compelling argument that calling for a cease-fire would “further divide our community.” Councilor Bergman rejected the rabbi’s argument that Burlington shouldn’t comment on international issues. He said the city has a “long history of being part of a global movement for peace and justice.”
Councilor Traverse tried to find common ground, saying the city is collectively outraged about both the shootings and the war. He said he introduced his resolution as a "backstop," fearing that the cease-fire resolution would fail and the council would end Monday's meeting without condemning the shootings at all.
That indeed came to pass when both resolutions failed on a 6-6 tie. Four council Democrats and independent Mark Barlow (North District) voted no on the cease-fire measure, while Democrat Hannah King (Ward 8) joined Dieng and the four council Progs to vote yes. Traverse’s resolution failed on the same dividing lines.
