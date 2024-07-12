Cleanup Begins as Vermont Recovers From Severe Flooding 

click to enlarge
- Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
- Gov. Phil Scott speaking at Thursday's press conference
With waters receding and a stretch of dry weather in the forecast, Vermont officials are shifting to recovery mode to help flood-battered communities clean up from this week's severe storm.
At a press conference on Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said it will take several days to tally the damage from the July 11 storm, which pummeled many of the same towns that suffered historic flooding exactly a year ago. He encouraged people to help their neighbors clean up as state officials work to reopen roads, bridges and rail lines that were washed out.
"The damage is significant, but as I visited towns yesterday and spoke with people, I was reminded of how resilient Vermonters really are," Scott said. "We can all use what we learned last year to act quickly and strengthen our response. And that starts with getting homes and communities clean and dry as quickly as possible."
This week's storm, the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, dropped between 3 and 7 inches of rain on the state, causing widespread flash flooding. The destruction was less severe than last year's floods, but the storm has claimed two victims: 33-year-old Dylan Kempton of Peacham and 73-year-old John Rice of Concord, both of whom died after their respective vehicles were swept away by floodwaters.
On Friday, officials described their efforts to get the state's infrastructure back on line. Power outages had dropped from about 2,500 on Thursday to 150 as of Friday morning. More than 50 state roads were closed on Thursday but now number 18, including some bridges, Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said. The state will also expedite is release of highway aid, which is typically paid out quarterly, to help towns rebuild local roads faster. A $14 million chunk of the $29.5 million infusion will be sent out next week, Flynn said.
Several rail lines remain closed, including those used by Amtrak and freight trains. Riders of the Ethan Allen Express, which runs between Vermont and New York City, are being bused between Burlington and Middlebury while that section undergoes repairs.
David Wulfson, CEO and co-owner of Vermont Rail System, which operates 400 miles of rail, told Seven Days
on Friday that other "major washouts" on routes along the Connecticut River could be reopened in about a week.
Officials cautioned people to stay out of floodwaters and to follow town guidance for drinking water. Four water districts — two in Barnet, plus those in Plainfield and St. Johnsbury — are under boil-water notices. The state is offering free water test kits
to residents with wells.
And, even as temperatures are expected to hit the high 80s this weekend, officials warned against swimming in rivers and streams.
"Bodies of water can also be contaminated by microorganisms, fuel and wastewater runoff," Health Commissioner Mark Levine said. "It's best to consider another summer activity or place to cool off until waters are calm and clear again."
Officials encouraged people to report any storm damage to their homes and businesses to Vermont 211
to bolster the state's request for federal disaster aid. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the state has received 250 reports so far.
"We strongly suspect that there's more damage out there," she said.
Ken Picard contributed reporting.