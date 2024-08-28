 College Cannabis Course Is Growing Vermont's Weed Workforce | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 28, 2024 News » Education

Cannabis

College Cannabis Course Is Growing Vermont's Weed Workforce 

The Vermont State University program is attracting young people to the state, educating them in a sector now worth tens of billions of dollars nationally.
By

Published August 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 28, 2024 at 10:54 a.m.

Learn more at vermontstate.edu/academic-programs/cannabis-studies.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Higher Ed | A cannabis studies certificate program is growing Vermont's weed workforce"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Education »

About The Author

Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Education

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation