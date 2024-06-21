Good Citizen Challenge 2024: Win a Trip to Washington, D.C.! | Seven Days

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:40 p.m.
Help the kids in your life take the Good Citizen Challenge, a fun and engaging civics project powered by Seven Days. They can choose from 25 activities that encourage them to learn about and help improve their communities.
All K-8 students who complete and submit activities will receive a Good Citizen sticker and will be entered in drawings to win prizes, including $50 gift cards to Phoenix Books, a 2025 Vermont State Parks vehicle pass, tickets to see the Vermont Lake Monsters or Vermont Green FC, and the grand prize — a free trip to Washington, D.C., from Milne Travel. We’ll acknowledge excellent work and give away the grand prize at a Statehouse reception on September 19.Submit activities to the Challenge by noon on Wednesdays to qualify for weekly prize drawings on Thursday mornings during the 6 a.m. newscast on WCAX-TV Channel 3. We'll be up early and giving out prizes all summer long! The last chance to enter is Labor Day, September 2.
— Grace Gillman, 8, Burlington
“I borrowed the State Historic Site pass so I could learn about history. I visited the Calvin Coolidge Homestead!”
— Amber Wimmer, 12, Bethel
From a Front Porch Forum post: “I am going to make more art and probably a neighborhood lemonade stand to raise money for a cause sometime this summer, too. I like that the contest has different activities to choose [from] and that I can maybe win prizes.”
— Grace Gillman
“I read the civics comic book. I always enjoy reading comic books and graphic novels.”
— Samuel Sanborn, 8, Richmond
[Re the June 5, 2024, issue of Seven Days]: “I found the jazz fest article interesting. This year I got to go to the jazz fest for my school’s jazz band, and it was cool to learn about other musicians playing at the jazz fest. I was surprised how well known these musicians were.”
— Jacob Rye, 12, Waterbury
“I could tell some pretty easily, but some were hard and I got them wrong.”
— Cole Booska, 13, Vergennes
find, follow, fan us: