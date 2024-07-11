Heavy Rains Hit Vermont Again as Flooding Washes Out Roads 

click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

A bridge was swept away in Plainfield.





She said fewer than 2,500 homes were without power. She urged anyone with damage to their homes or property to report it to 2-1-1 to help connect people with assistance and to help the state calculate damages for a possible federal disaster declaration.



Thirteen swiftwater rescue teams, including one from Connecticut and one from New Hampshire, had rescued 118 people and 15 dogs. One Peacham man died after apparently falling from a vehicle into floodwaters, Morrison said. His death is presumed to be flood related, but that will need to be confirmed by a coroner.



Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn reported 54 state roads and six bridges closed, as well as untold local roads. At least six wastewater treatment plants had overflowed, and the one in Lyndonville was evacuated.



went onto the shoulder of the northbound lane, which due to the heavy rain and flowing water gave way," police said in a statement. "The cruiser rolled approximately 30 feet down the embankment."

The Vermont Army National Guard said personnel assisted Urban Search and Rescue teams evacuated 19 people from Barre, Northfield and Moretown on Wednesday night. One team helped rescue six people from Barre, while another helped evacuate 11 people, two dogs and four cats in Barre, Northfield and Moretown. And a man was rescued from the roof of his car in Underhill.



"For the foreseeable future, they will be unsafe for swimming and other recreation."



Gov. Scott looked somber as he stepped to the microphone for his 10 a.m. press conference, the first of what will likely be many as the recovery plays out. Everyone on his team was aware of the sad irony of a new flood hitting on the anniversary of the Great Flood of 2023.



“I know the damage done to many of the very same communities that were hardest hit, on the very same day as last year, is devastating,” he said.



Scott said his heart goes out to everyone affected by the latest flooding, and he urged people to remain vigilant and aware of safety risks even as river levels subside. But he said the state’s response would be stronger because of its experience in last year’s flood.



“We will get through this,” the governor said.



Barre Mayor Thom Lauzon recounted how quickly the waters of the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River rose and jumped its banks around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. As he thanked state officials, inducing Transportation Secretary Flynn, who met Lauzon at 1 a.m. to survey the damage, Lauzon choked up.



click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Damage in Plainfield



Early Thursday, local residents walked the muddy streets and gathered on the riverbank where the bridge once stood, gazing at the ruins of the Heartbreak Hotel and conversing in shouts over the roar of the river. The air was thick with the smell of sewage and propane.



People whose homes had filled with mud stood in their doorways or chatting with neighbors, looking stunned. Lauren Geiger, who lives with her husband, Peter Young, just upriver on the Great Brook, showed a visitor a video of the couple’s backyard garden, with a bed of vegetables and flowers. On Thursday morning, it was covered in mud and oven-size boulders.

click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Lauren Geiger outside her home



“I cannot stand the constant fear, every time it starts to rain, that this is going to happen again,” she said. “And it will happen again.”



click to enlarge Courtesy of Michael Deering

After the rain in Barre

Barre Mayor Lauzon said a shallow river of mud washed down Main Street, the main shopping district, but local homes and businesses sustained little damage from this year’s flooding.



“It was certainly not a repeat of '23,” said Lauzon, who described a few road washouts and a film of dirt that he hopes to remove quickly with a borrowed fleet of street sweepers and loaders.



He said water in basements could be measured in inches, not feet, this year.



“The damage is real, but as I look up and down Main Street, this is more an inconvenience than a disaster,” Lauzon said.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Roads closed due to high water in Waterbury

we were saved from the likes of last year."





It is such a horrible event 1 year after last year’s devastation," he said in a written message. "

I have some family friends on 2nd street that their basement was flooded again and needed to be evacuated."





Deering noted that the street sweeper was already out doing cleanup on Thursday morning, "

so we are steps ahead of last year."



click to enlarge Rachel Hellman ©️ Seven Days

Paul with his vegetables at the Intervale in Burlington

At Burlington’s Intervale, over 200 volunteers helped harvest produce ahead of potential flooding from the Winooski River. Gleaners traveled on bike from farm to farm, while trucks with beds full of vegetables headed to higher ground.



One man, who gave his name as Paul, walked down the puddled road clutching an armful of leafy greens he had salvaged from his garden. Some of his friends had shown up at 3 a.m. with flashlights to harvest their abundance of vegetables.



Mandy Fischer, director of programs for the Intervale, and Grace Oedel, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association — Vermont, headed up the road Thursday afternoon as more rain began to pour down.



“I’m so grateful for our strong community that keeps us safe in emergencies,” Oedel said. “But what we need are upstream, durable policies to address the climate emergency that we’re living in. We can’t be pretending like it’s going to go away. We were here last year.”

Several inches of rain fell across Vermont early Thursday morning, causing flash flooding that washed out roads, demolished bridges and destroyed an apartment building in Plainfield.There was at least one suspected storm-related death, Gov. Phil Scott said at a press conference Thursday morning. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the deceased was a man from Peacham.The swath of destruction was less intense than the historic storm that hit the state exactly one year ago, but it took aim at some of the same Vermont towns. Flooding and road closures were reported in Richmond, Bolton, Hinesburg, Waterbury, Barre, Moretown, Lyndonville, Williamstown and Plainfield. Downtown Montpelier, which was swamped last year, appeared to be relatively unscathed.Rising rivers, which flooded and caused much of last year's damage, did not appear to be as much of a threat by Thursday morning. Instead, the flash flooding from heavy rains that began on Wednesday afternoon was responsible for most of the destruction. Standing water had also pooled in low-lying areas and fields that are prone to flooding.Matthew Clay, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, said Hinesburg recorded 6.61 inches of rain, the highest total in the state. Other areas received more than three inches, with localized higher amounts.In Monkton, a Bristol police officer was uninjured after his patrol car went down an embankment along Silver Street late Wednesday, according to state police. The officer was trying to avoid downed power lines in the roadway when he "went onto the shoulder of the northbound lane, which due to the heavy rain and flowing water gave way," police said in a statement. "The cruiser rolled approximately 30 feet down the embankment." State officials said damage assessments have begun and urged people to stay away from floodwaters. Search and rescue teams were helping with evacuations and rescues.In Barre, the water had mostly receded after filling some downtown streets overnight Wednesday into Thursday.Barre City Councilor Michael Deering told Seven Days that the north end appeared to have been hit the hardest, but it appears "we were saved from the likes of last year." "It is such a horrible event 1 year after last year's devastation," he said in a written message. "I have some family friends on 2nd street that their basement was flooded again and needed to be evacuated." Deering noted that the street sweeper was already out doing cleanup on Thursday morning, "so we are steps ahead of last year."