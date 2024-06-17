Lawmaker Apologizes to House Colleague for Harassment 

click to enlarge
- Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Rep. Mary Morrissey apologizing to colleagues on Monday
A Republican lawmaker apologized before the Vermont House of Representatives on Monday to a Democratic colleague for repeatedly pouring water into his tote bag.
Fallout from the strange incidents spilled onto the House floor at the start of the veto session, when Rep. Mary Morrissey (R-Bennington) rose to her feet. She apologized to Rep. Jim Carroll (D-Bennington) for what she called her “disrespectful conduct.”
“I am truly ashamed of my actions,” Morrissey said in a halting voice to a hushed House.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- A screenshot from a video provided by Rep. Jim Carroll
Morrissey was caught on video pouring cups of water into Carroll’s canvas tote bag as it hung outside a committee room. As first reported by Seven Days
, Carroll used a spy camera mounted in the hallway to find out how his bag was getting wet on what he said was a nearly daily basis.
Two videos, which Carroll released after Seven Days
requested them under the Public Records Act, clearly showed Morrissey dousing his bag with a cup of liquid, on April 23 and 26.
Morrissey said she had apologized to Carroll personally and publicly and that she planned to make amends through the Ethics Committee process. "It was conduct most unbecoming of my position as a representative and as a human being and is not reflective of my 28 years of service,” she said.
Carroll said that while he heard the sincerity in her voice, he was sad that Morrissey hadn’t come forward before the videos caught her in the act.
“Frankly, after five months of that, it was torment, there’s no doubt about it,”Carroll said.
click to enlarge
- Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Rep. Jim Carroll
But he said he was willing to sit down with Morrissey, as awkward as it will be, to try to resolve their differences. “We have to start somewhere,” he said.
What motivated her remains unclear. Morrissey has claimed to have no idea why she did it. Carroll, however, has said Morrissey also verbally harassed him on several occasions.
This included chastising him for voting in favor of enshrining the right to an abortion in the Vermont Constitution, telling him that his deceased parents "would be ashamed" of him. Morrissey’s legislative biography indicates that she is a Roman Catholic.
Carroll also told Seven Days
that, after he returned to the legislature from a stint in rehab following his arrest for driving under the influence, he overheard Morrissey, who sits one row behind him, tell colleagues: “He looks soused to me!”
The whole affair is an example of what some have noted is an erosion of civility in an increasingly polarized legislature.
It was the basis for a question last week on the nationally syndicated radio news quiz program “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.” Peter Sagal jokingly described the incident as a case of “wet-bagging.”