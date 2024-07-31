Letters to the Editor (7/31/24) 

Not in the Movie...

"The Hills Are Alive" [June 19] about the von Trapp family, contains sadly common misinformation as far as the prewar history of the von Trapps is concerned. For reasons of space, let me just point out that it would be difficult to square the claim that the von Trapps "repeatedly refused to show support for the Nazi regime" (based only on Maria's and the family's statements) with Georg von Trapp's repeated, and futile, attempts in 1937 and, probably, early 1938 to arrange lectures and a concert tour in Nazi Germany (as evidenced by documents in Germany's Federal Archives).

I'm not claiming that the von Trapps were Nazis — I'm quite certain they weren't — but they had no problem with fascism of the Austrian and Italian type, and obviously not enough of a problem with German national socialism to prevent Georg from trying to make money in Germany.

It should finally be recognized that many of the family's claims about their history up to 1939 are either unproven — and, too often, implausible — or can be refuted. I have done this in my book Notes on the Trapp Family in Austria: From Maria's Grandparents to Summer 1939, where all the sources are given and discussed.

Dr. Frederick S. Litten

Munich, Germany

Picking a Poet

We would like to correct a factual error in the letter titled "Poetry for the People" [Feedback, July 24]. The Vermont Arts Council does not select the Vermont poet laureate but rather manages the nomination process. After a call to the public for nominations, submissions are reviewed by a panel of knowledgeable and experienced reviewers identified by the council, its partners and other experts in the field. The recommendations of the panel are sent to the governor's office, and the governor makes the final selection and names the poet laureate.

Seven Days also made this error in the story about Bianca Stone ["No Stone Unturned: Vermont's New Poet Laureate Isn't Afraid of Going Deep," June 12]. Thank you for the opportunity to set the record straight. We hope that this is corrected in any future coverage.

Catherine Crawley

Stowe

Crawley is communications director at the Vermont Arts Council.

Better Ledbetter

Rob Mann of Colchester's "Message to Burlington" [Feedback, July 17] made a lot of sense. We've got to make Burlington safer and cleaner.

Why is it acceptable to allow Vermont's largest city to degrade because of homelessness and crime? I was excited about moving to Burlington. Now I feel differently.

The primary election is coming up on August 13. I have decided to vote for Stewart Ledbetter for Vermont Senate from the Chittenden-Central district, which includes Burlington ["News Breaker to News Maker: Stewart Ledbetter to Run for Vermont Senate," May 17, online]. He is the only sensible Democrat running. He has shown he has an open mind, after a 40-year career as a newsman. (He's decisive.)

There are four seeking the Democratic nomination for three Senate seats.

Support for downtown Burlington is one of Ledbetter's top three priorities. He will not forget us, as have the leaders in Montpelier. Do something different. Downtown Burlington needs help. I think a vote for Ledbetter is a vote to bring back a little common sense.

Brenda Laquer

Burlington

Age In

I am troubled when I see talented people in the generations above me counting themselves out because they're "too old" [From the Publisher: "Aging Out?" July 11]. This belies the reality that people are incredibly diverse in how they age. Who among us can't point to friends and relatives, decades older than we are, who are able to think and run circles around us? It also discounts the value that tends to accrue with experience — and feeds the harmful fiction that older folks aren't relevant or worthwhile.

We blame age because, in an ageist culture, we can't help internalizing ageism. Then, when memories fail or knees hurt, we default to, "Hmm, I'm getting old," not "Gosh, this job didn't used to require half as much juggling" or "Hmm, I should get checked for Lyme disease." Plus, blaming age (ours or someone else's) lets us off the hook for painful decisions, which become inevitabilities rather than choices.

Planned obsolescence is bad enough for the planet when it's applied to products. Let's not impose it on people, too. Go ahead and leave a job when you're ready because it has changed, or your preferences or abilities have changed, or just because there's something else you'd like to do with your time. Just don't mistake change for age, and don't mistake aging for inability.

Kaomi Taylor

Colchester

Welcome Peek

Thank you for sharing the rich history and the beautiful home of Richard Alther [Nest: "On a Curve: Richard Alther's Lakeside Home Is a Memorial to His Own History — and Vermont's," July 2]. I admire people that can create on all levels. He truly is gifted. I am grateful he chose Vermont to share his talents in business and the visual arts.

My 35-year-old DR trimmer is still working!

Ann Czar

Wallingford

Wake Boat Math

[Re "Making Waves: For Wake Boat Opponents, New Rules Mean New Battles," May 22]: The person responsible for drafting the regulation limiting wake boats to lakes as small as 50 acres seems to be arithmetically challenged. In my opinion, the rule should be based on the principle that the man-made waves should be smaller than the natural waves. I have sailed on Malletts Bay. In a 20 miles per hour breeze, the waves on the inner bay are smaller than the wakes of the larger pleasure boats. On the outer bay, the waves are comparable to the one shown in the photograph. A lake that measures five miles by five miles is large enough to have natural waves comparable in size to wake boat waves. At this size, requiring the wake boats to operate 1,000 feet from shore isn't overly restrictive.

John Pennucci

Colchester