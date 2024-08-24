Man Shot and Killed on Burlington's Church Street 

click to enlarge Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime

A woman shot and killed a man on Burlington's Church Street early Saturday after an altercation inside a nearby bar, according to police.Officers detained Aaliyah Johnson, 22, and recovered a .45-caliber pistol after the shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. The police said a large crowd of onlookers needed to be pushed back as officers tried to provide medical care to 30-year-old Teville Williams, who later died at the University of Vermont Medical Center.Williams, of Stowe, allegedly assaulted Johnson inside Red Square, prompting staff to kick them both out, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release. The patrons left using separate doors, but Johnson then confronted Williams outside, police said.Johnson, of South Burlington, was arrested. Details on the charges against her were not immediately available on Saturday.The shooting occurred as University of Vermont students return to Burlington for the fall semester; classes begin on Monday. During the busy welcome-back weekend, downtown bars are promoting specials and themed parties for college students.