Montpelier, Central Vermont Brace as Another Round of Flooding Hits 

Thatcher Brook in Waterbury

The Mad River Valley, largely spared from the brunt of the July floods, was taking a harder hit this time around. The Mad River had risen nearly as high as the covered bridge in Waitsfield. Downriver, the Moretown Office of Emergency Management called for evacuation of the village. Earlier Monday, students were send home from the Moretown School. The Valley Reporter posted photos on X showing a few inches of water in the school.

Clockwise, behind Waitsfield Elementary School, Route 100 by Mad Bush Falls, first floor of Moretown School. Please share pics in the comments or email to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/1o3xbObGKg — The Valley Reporter (@ValleyReporter) December 18, 2023

Retired teacher Gary Santin, 74, walked from his Waterbury home to check on the Winooski River level on Monday. He had six inches of water in his basement in July and was worried about what could be in store.



"We just finished getting the basement put back together," Santin said.

Gary Santin watching the Winooski River rising in Waterbury

The Winooski River rising in Waterbury

Heavy rains once again were flooding areas in central Vermont, and Montpelier was preparing for another round of flooding from the Winooski River.The river was expected to peak at 16.8 feet, nearly two feet above flood stage, around 6 p.m. on Monday. That's just a few feet below 20 feet, the river's level during the catastrophic flooding in July, when homes and businesses flooded downtown.“Personally, I am pumping water out of my basement,” Barre Mayor Jake Hemmerick said as he monitored water levels in the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River, which flows through the city.The Red Cross was ready to open a shelter in a Barre auditorium, and the city asked residents in a Facebook post to avoid several streets and squares downtown. City officials in Montpelier closed a parking lot and started moving cars out of it.“If possible, please move your vehicle to higher ground,” the Capital City said in a press release on Monday morning .Vermonters hit by July floods are keeping anxious watch on water levels.Forecasters had been warning since last week that the rainfall on Sunday and Monday might cause widespread flooding. The rain and high winds are part of a large East Coast storm system that brought four inches of rain to New York City and grounded flights in Boston on Monday morning. Moderate to heavy rain was expected to continue through Monday before tapering to showers in the evening. Rainfall of 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches was expected, according to the National Weather Service.This week's storm differs from the one in July that caused millions of dollars in damage in some Vermont locations. The rainfall on Sunday and Monday is more widespread, said Mark Breen, a forecaster at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium’s "Eye on the Sky" weather program in St. Johnsbury.“All of these rivers will be at or above flood stage by the end of this afternoon,” Breen said, listing the Passumpsic, the Winooski, Otter Creek in the Middlebury area and the Lamoille River as hitting flood stage. In fact, the Lamoille was already above flood stage in Johnson by noon on Monday, Breen said.In some areas, several inches of heavy, wet snow were melting, adding to the river levels.Facebook posts from Marshfield and Plainfield showed flooded fields along Route 2. Vermont State Police also reported on Monday that Route 5 in St. Johnsbury was blocked due to a mudslide. A trailer park in Brattleboro was flooding, as well.Several schools in central Vermont sent students home early on Monday as rivers rose. Students were dismissed from Montpelier High School at noon.