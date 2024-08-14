Playscape Vermont Rents Out Kiddie Items 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of M. Fitzgibbons Photography

A child with toys from Playscape Vermont

As every parent knows, the cost of toys adds up fast. And it feels silly to invest in pricey playthings that kids will tire of in a few weeks.

That's where Playscape Vermont comes in. The Burlington biz, launched in July, rents out kiddie items — high chairs, strollers, marble runs and Legos — by the day, week and month. Weekly prices range from $4 for a Little Tikes T-ball set to $40 for a souped-up stroller wagon for two.

The business is the brainchild of Burlington resident Alia Liberatore, who became well versed in kids' toys and gear as an early childhood educator and social worker, followed by a stint pricing items for Williston kids' consignment store Boho Baby. She also has a 3-year-old daughter.

Liberatore got Playscape off the ground with $15,000 in funding from Community Capital of Vermont, a small-business lender based in Barre that helped her create a business plan and come up with financial projections, free of charge.

For now, Liberatore is focused on renting to locals. Customers can pick up items in Burlington or pay a fee for delivery within 20 miles of the Queen City. Down the road, she's hoping to partner with local Airbnb owners to supply out-of-towners.

Ericka Behrsing of Fairfax recently rented a gymnastics bar for her daughters, ages 4 and 6, while the Summer Olympics aired. Burlington mom Julie Garwood said her 3- and 5-year-olds loved their rentals: a science-themed toy called Air Toobz and an updated version of the classic game Twister.

"We were amazed that such a fantastic local resource hadn't existed before," Garwood wrote in an email. "We can't wait to rent again!"

For more information, visit playscapevermont.com.