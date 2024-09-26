 Prosecutor's Dog to Be Impounded Following Bite Incident | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

 Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 26, 2024 News

Prosecutor's Dog to Be Impounded Following Bite Incident 

The City of Burlington can take custody of Diane Wheeler's rescue dog, Moose, who bit a man at Leddy Park last week, sending him to the emergency room.
By

Published September 26, 2024 at 5:01 p.m.

candles in the shape of a 29

Light Our Candles?

Seven Days just turned 29. Help us celebrate and make it to 30!

Donate today and become a Super Reader. We’re counting on generous people like you for a pile of gifts by September 27.

New: Become a monthly donor or increase your existing recurring donation today and we’ll send you a framable print of our once-in-a-lifetime eclipse cover photographed by James Buck.

Donate
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More News »

More By This Author

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in News

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation