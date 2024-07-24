Record Rainfall in the Northeast Kingdom Brings Yet Another Round of Flooding 

The National Weather Service declared flash flood emergencies around St. Johnsbury and Morgan. Lyndonville, Barnet and Norton were also hard hit.

click to enlarge Raven Crown

Flood damage in St. Johnsbury

A slow-moving thunderstorm late Monday and early Tuesday dropped more than eight inches of rain on St. Johnsbury over just six hours, leading to yet another round of flooding in Vermont.The greatest amount of rainfall was in St. Johnsbury, where the previous record for a single-day of rainfall was set in 1913, at 4.99 inches. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service measured 8.04 inches. According to Pete Banacos, science and operations officer at the Burlington office of the National Weather Service, the storm remained nearly stationary for hours above the town."It is highly unusual to see these kinds of rainfall amounts in Vermont," Banacos said. "It's bad over there."St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Bradley Reed said he had never witnessed a rainstorm like this during his career. Flash flooding struck, a bridge failed at Farmer Drive, and the Fire Department had to rescue people stuck in a car. Authorities were still assessing damage and are setting up a shelter at 51 Depot Square.Rainwater damaged seven of the 11 units in a Main Street apartment building. Residents said they had to evacuate in the middle of the night when water cascaded down on them. Ceilings collapsed, and residents worried whether insurance would cover the damages.Parts of US-2, US-5, and VT-105 are closed.Ten swift-water rescue teams were dispatched to the area and rescued around 24 people. The teams were still prepared to respond to additional calls for assistance. No injuries or fatalities had been reported.According to Mark Bosma, public information officer for the state’s Emergency Management Department, the damage to St. Johnsbury is significant and may be even more extensive than from the July 10 flooding.“I’ve been around for a while, and I don’t ever remember a storm stopping and dropping this much rain in one area,” Bosma said. “But nothing really surprises me anymore after the last few years.”Bosma encouraged those affected to call 211 to report any damage and said residents should stay off closed roads and avoid driving through standing water.Vermont's flood-weariness was showing."Well this is getting old real fast for our region," read a post on the Facebook page of Morrison's Feed Bag, a St. Johnsbury feed store. "Our warehouse is completely destroyed at the moment and full of 6" of mud."An accompanying video showed people removing merchandise from a muddy warehouse. The business also assured customers that a "wonderful team of family, employees and friends" had gathered to dig out. It said, "WE ARE OPEN!!!!!! PLEASE COME IN!"