Scott Official Pushes Back on Former State Board of Ed Chair's Testimony 

all emails to, from and regarding the former chair, as well as calendar entries, for the period in 2018 raised in her testimony."

Please note: These documents would normally be subject to Executive Privilege, but we have taken the unusual step of requesting that the Governor waive this privilege in this instance so you could review the records," Gibbs wrote. " I urge you to determine for yourself how well the record aligns with her testimony."



In the close of his email, Gibbs pointed out how rare it is for a chief of staff to weigh in on legislative testimony.





"In this case, however, the statements made were so egregiously misleading I am compelled to respond," Gibbs wrote.

Gibbs said there was "nothing unusual" about his actions, noting that it is common practice for the adminstration "to support inclusionary processes that consider all qualified applicants."Gibbs said Huling's description of being summoned to his office mischaracterized events."Nothing even remotely resembling what she described and implied occurred," Gibbs wrote.He included two attachments to his email to legislators. One included excerpts from 16 presentations the governor has given to the legislature over the past eight years about "his vision for making Vermont's education system the very best in the nation, from cradle to career." Another included what Gibbs said amounted to "On Friday, Huling said she had seen Gibbs' rebuttal of her testimony and believed it showed that she had "hit a nerve." She took issue with Gibbs describing her as having a political agenda.Huling served six years on the board and was chair for two years. She resigned in August 2019, after she became treasurer for the gubernatorial campaign of Rebecca Holcombe, Scott's former education secretary. Holcombe sought the Democratic nomination but lost in 2020 to David Zuckerman, who in turn lost the gubernatorial election to Republican Scott."Everyone has a political agenda and mine is a strong public education system," Huling, a South Burlington high school teacher, wrote in a text message to" Jason also has a strong political agenda."Huling stood by her assertion that Gibbs asked her to add one additional candidate who had not applied to the finalist pool. She toldthat the person was Heather Bouchey, who at the time was interim education secretary. Bouchey also served as interim secretary after Dan French resigned until earlier this month, when Zoie Saunders began her job as secretary. Saunders still needs to be confirmed by the full Senate; that vote is expected next week.