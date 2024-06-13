State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots Man in Orange 

click to enlarge Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime

A Vermont State Police trooper who called to check on someone’s well-being in the rural town of Orange ended up shooting the man after a scuffle, police said late on Wednesday.



The trooper, whom police did not publicly identify, was placed on paid leave. The victim was only identified as a central Vermont man in his early forties. His body was brought to Burlington for an autopsy.



The trooper responded to a call for a welfare check at a home on Spencer Road around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a state police press release. There, the trooper found an unconscious man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car.



“The trooper suspected drug use, called dispatch and requested rescue crews respond for a possible overdose,” the press release said. “The trooper also observed a sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle near the man.”



The trooper roused the man and repeatedly ordered him out of the vehicle. After the man got out, “a struggle then occurred between the man and the trooper while the trooper was attempting to secure the shotgun from within the vehicle,” the press release says. “During the struggle, the trooper discharged his department-issued firearm, striking the man.”



The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit is investigating. Once complete, the case will go to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office to review the trooper’s use of lethal force.



The last time state police fatally shot someone was in July 2022, when troopers in Brattleboro opened fire on a Massachusetts man who was suspected of killing a woman found dead in his truck.