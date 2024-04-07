Suspect Charged With Setting Blaze at Bernie Sanders' Burlington Office 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

1 Church Street

Courtesy of Burlington Police ©️ Seven Days

A surveillance image of the suspect

A man has been charged with setting a fire at the Burlington office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).Police arrested 35-year-old Shant "Michael" Soghomonian, 35, previously of Northridge, Calif., on Sunday — two days after a man set fire to the door of Sanders' third-floor office at 1 Church Street.Police say Soghomonian "sprayed an apparent accelerant" on the door, ignited it with a lighter, and fled. Sanders was not there, and no one was injured.The fire activated the sprinkler system, which largely extinguished the blaze but also caused significant water damage on the third and lower floors. Besides Sanders' office, the building is also home to Chase Bank and other businesses.If convicted, Soghomonian faces between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.