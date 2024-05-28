The Mystery Behind 'Just Say No' School Budget Signs 

neither I nor VPACT had anything to do with the Just Say No signs. "I did not know they existed until I saw them placed around town," she wrote.





Preuss said it feels troublesome that a countywide political group is trying to sway town residents on school budget votes, which "are supposed to be local decisions."

“If he says they’re not cool, then who’s calling the shots for what goes up in Milton?” Preuss said. “Who made the decision to put these signs up?”



According to the Vermont Secretary of State's Office, "electioneering communications" must contain the name and mailing address of the person or group that paid for them. But that only pertains to "communication that refers to a clearly identified candidate for office and that promotes or supports a candidate for that office or attacks or opposes a candidate for that office.”



Metz wrote in her email that it was "unfortunate" that “an overzealous person” placed a “Just Say No” sign on private property in Milton without permission, saying she did not believe a member of her group was involved.“I hope we can put this issue behind us and concentrate on how to provide a high quality education to our young people at a cost that Vermonters can bear,” Metz wrote.Last Friday, five "Just Say No" signs stood along main thoroughfares in Milton. Also planted in the grass were school district signs reminding residents to vote — for the third time — on June 4. Other signs said "Vote Yes" and "Support Our Schools!"Milton is the only school district in Chittenden County that has yet to pass its school budget. The third proposal represents a reduction of around $750,000 from the original spending plan that failed on Town Meeting Day in March. It is expected to lead to an estimated property tax increase of 11 percent — several percentage points lower than the state average.Taylor, the Republican legislator, has said he, for one, supports it.