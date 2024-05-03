UVM Cancels Commencement Speaker Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest 

click to enlarge Colin Flanders ©️ Seven Days

The encampment earlier this week

graduating students deserve to be able to celebrate their achievements.



"Those who continue to violate UVM policies do so intentionally despite having been given the opportunity to express themselves within campus rules," the president wrote. "Therefore, regrettably, appropriate student conduct processes have been initiated for those who have persistently violated university policy."





On Saturday night, demonstrators plan to host a screening of

, a 2023 documentary that explores the complicated relationship some American Jews have with Israel. One of the filmmakers, Sam Eilertsen, planned to attend the showing and take questions afterward, according to the UVM Students for Justice in Palestine.

just two weeks after the attacks on Israel by Hamas, UVM canceled a lecture by Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian poet and correspondent for the Nation who was scheduled to speak at the Davis Center, citing safety concerns. Emails later obtained by Seven Days through the open records law revealed no threats had been made and that the decision led professors to worry that UVM was stifling speech over contested issues.



