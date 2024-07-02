UVM Medical Center Nurses Set Date for Strike 

click to enlarge Colin Flanders ©️ Seven Days

Deb Snell speaking at a press conference last month

Nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center say they will strike for five days starting July 12 unless the hospital agrees to a new contract with higher wage increases.In a press release, the Vermont Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals said it has set a strike date to protest "numerous unfair labor practices," on top of complaints about the hospital's bargaining process.“The hospital pays people a lot of money to crunch their numbers, and they don’t have enough respect for their nurses to show up [and] explain why they think it’s not worth it for the hospital to recruit, retain and ensure nurses can afford to live here," Deb Snell, president of the Vermont Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals, said in the press release.The announcement does not necessarily mean a strike will happen. Unions are legally required to file 10-day notices ahead of work stoppages, and the two sides have two more bargaining sessions scheduled before the nurses contract expires on July 9. But the latest posturing brings Vermont's largest hospital one step closer to what would be its second strike in six years.The contract dispute is mostly about compensation.The hospital has said it is offering 17 percent raises over a proposed three-year contract, while the union has sought 46 percent increases. Both have hinted that they are open to a compromise, but it was not immediately clear whether recent days of negotiations had dramatically changed either offer.The union said it would hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday to discuss the looming strike.