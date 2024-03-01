Vermont Lawmakers Choose New Sergeant at Arms in Close Vote 

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur ©️ Seven Days

Agatha Kessler

Lawmakers selected Agatha Kessler as the Statehouse's new sergeant at arms by a narrow margin on Friday.





The deputy director of the Office of Professional Regulation narrowly beat out Mike Ferrant, the current director of legislative operations, for the $120,000-a-year post. Kessler received 84 votes to Ferrant’s 82 during a secret ballot election of the Senate and House of Representatives.



Kessler will replace Janet Miller, who has served in the role for a decade and is retiring.



The sergeant at arms is an influential position in the Vermont Statehouse. In addition to ceremonial duties, the person is responsible for booking meeting rooms, managing the page program and overseeing the small Capitol Police force.



Sen. Russ Ingalls (R-Essex) praised Ferrant for his dedication, patience and calm demeanor in helping lawmakers deal with everything from computer questions to reimbursement forms.



Kessler worked in a legislative operations role until 2017 and has maintained close relationships with veteran lawmakers and former Statehouse colleagues.



Rep. Diane Lanpher (D-Vergennes) praised her “vast experience” in the Statehouse and state government and her warmth as a person. “Her humility, kindness and diplomatic nature set her apart as an outstanding candidate for this important role,” Lanpher said.



The 41-year-old Barre resident will be in charge of running a building steeped in tradition but also one in transition.



A third of the lawmakers are new, following a historic exodus last session. A new police chief, John Poleway, the former chief of police in Larchmont, N.Y, starts his job March 18.



And the historic building, which is effectively a living museum, requires significant ventilation, accessibility and security upgrades in coming years.