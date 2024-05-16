Winooski City Councilor to Challenge Zuckerman for Lieutenant Governor 

Winooski City Councilor Thomas Renner announced on Thursday that he’s running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat, setting up a primary contest with current office holder David Zuckerman.



On a sidewalk in downtown Winooski, Renner gathered with friends, family and supporters to announce his first run for statewide office and explain his motivation for challenging the popular incumbent.



“I have a deep understanding that when we show up for our neighbors, we will all win,” Renner said.



The 34-year-old has taken leave from his role as a community liaison for U.S. Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.). He previously served as a staffer for former U.S. senator Patrick Leahy and worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center coordinating outpatient clinics.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Thomas Renner

Supporters note Renner, who is gay and a person of color, would bring some diversity to the statewide office.

Renner said he does not plan to seek the Progressive endorsement.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Winooski resident Jean Szilva asks Renner a tax question.

Renner said he was running because Vermont faces an affordability crisis and housing emergency that required more collaborative leadership in Montpelier.“I’m a consensus builder. I bring people together,” Renner said.He said he was motivated to run after hearingfrom small Winooski business owners struggling to survive and families navigating a childcare crisis.“These stories and connections have deepened my call to service and brought me to this podium today,” he said.Renner's announcement revealed no specific policy proposals and few insights into differences between him and Zuckerman, a Hinesburg farmer who is in his third term as LG after a long career in the General Assembly.The role is largely ceremonial, presiding over the Senate and being prepared to serve as governor if necessary.Zuckerman is a Progressive who also has received the Democratic Party nomination. He first won election as LG in 2016, serving two terms before an unsuccessful run for governor in 2020.In 2022, Zuckerman ran for LG again and won the Democratic nomination with 42 percent of the vote, fending off challenges from Dems with significant legislative experience, including former representatives Kitty Toll and Charlie Kimball.Renner was first elected to the Winooski City Council in 2021. In 2023, his council colleagues chose him to serve as deputy mayor. The person with that title fills in when the mayor is unavailable — almost like a municipal version of lieutenant governor.The primary contest looks likely to be a tame one. Renner was hard pressed to name a policy difference between him and Zuckerman, though he did note he graduated from the University of Vermont with significant student debt.“He’s done great work for Vermont,” Renner said of the current lieutenant governor.Zuckerman, too, said he has met Renner and thought highly of him.“He’s a wonderful person, and I think we’re going to have a perfectly amicable, respectful campaign,” Zuckerman said.Candidates have until May 30 to get on the primary ballot. Major party primaries are August 13.Asked about the double-digit property tax increases that many Vermonters are facing to fund schools, Renner talked generally about his work on the city budget.Resident Jean Szilva was frustrated by that answer and asked how he’d work on the problem from a statewide perspective. She also wanted to know whether he’d support other levies to fund schools, such as income taxes, which she said were more progressive.Renner said he had no specific policy proposals, but would be a good listener.“It’s difficult to create something perfect,” he said. “What we have to do is get something that works the best for as many people as possible.”