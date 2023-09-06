A Moveable Feast: Seven of the South End's Must-Try Bites and Sips 

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

The Pinery beer garden

The South End Art Hop is the perfect occasion for using all of your senses: the sight of fine art, the sound of music, the smell of French fries, the taste of ice cream, the touch of a cold glass of rum punch in your hand. As you meander down Pine Street and Flynn Avenue this weekend, take in all that Burlington's South End has to offer with these seven standout bites and sips.

Scout

696 Pine St., scoutvt.com

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

Scout

1. Kickstart your Hop with a dose of caffeine and sugar. Scout's bright and minimalist coffee shop is the ideal spot to break out your Art Hop program and plot your day. Early birds can pick from the ever-rotating selection of Miss Weinerz chewy sourdough doughnuts ($3). This hyperlocal New North End baking company emphasizes sustainability and seasonal flavors — think cantaloupe and anise-hyssop.

Pizza 44

703 Pine St., pizza44vt.com

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

Pizza 44

2. Got a hankering for a snack but don't want to stop hopping too long? Pop into Pizza 44, order the burrata toast ($11) and snag a seat by the window to people watch. This appetizer comes out quick and has a delightful combination of flavors: milky burrata cheese and housemade bread, drizzled with maple syrup and served over peppery arugula. Maple lovers, this toast's for you.

Zero Gravity Beer Hall

716 Pine St., zerogravitybeer.com

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

Zero Gravity Beer Hall

3. For a longer snack break, dive into a bowl of dirty fries ($16) at Zero Gravity Beer Hall. A total crowd-pleaser, this dish is a vibrant medley of crispy smoked pork, creamy sweet chile aioli, pickled cabbage and relish piled on a bed of golden French fries. The dirty fries are gluten-free, and the pork can be swapped for seitan. Though Zero Gravity is known for beer, sober folks can enjoy nonalcoholic options including a refreshing hop fizz ($3), the Rescue Club pilsner and IPA ($4 each), and Rookie's maple lemonade ($3).

The Pinery

377 Pine St., thepineryvt.com

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

The Pinery

4. As the day heats up, cool down at the Pinery beer garden by the Barge Canal. Cling to the last vestiges of summer with the Pinery Punch ($10), a blend of white rum, citrus, mango and lime. While the Pinery is open all weekend, don't miss Friday night's South End Get Down, with food trucks including the Broccoli Bar, the Caracas, Cha Cha Garna Tostada Kitchen, Farmers & Foragers, the Melted Cheesiere, Mister Foods Fancy, Omakase, the Skinny Pancake and Taco Truck All Stars. As you leave, return your reusable plastic cup to help the Pinery stay green.

Maharaja Spice at Switchback Brewing

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

Maharaja Spice at Switchback Brewing

5. Speaking of food trucks, mosey down Flynn Avenue to find Maharaja Spice parked at Switchback Brewing, where Alok Agarwal and Smita Lahoti have been serving Indian cuisine all summer. Their vegetarian samosas (one for $3; two for $5) come with tangy tamarind and fresh cilantro sauces. Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these spicy treats pair well with a cold beer from the brewery. Agarwal has an office job in Boston during the week but travels back home on the weekends to work the food truck. "It's my passion to cook," he said.

Paradiso Hi-Fi Lounge

388 Pine St., Suite 2, paradisohifi.com

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

Paradiso Hi-Fi Lounge

6. Are you an audiophile? Every night at Paradiso Hi-Fi Lounge is a listening party, with DJs — or "guest selectors," in Paradiso parlance — spinning discs from the collection of 1,500-plus records. Enhance the experience with the Sunday Bloody Sunday ($16), a revisionist take on a Bloody Mary with mezcal, fermented tomato brine, celery bitters, and a garnish of cocktail onions and housemade Tajin-style seasoning.

Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge

266 Pine St., Suite 122, venetiansodalounge.com

click to enlarge Colleen Goodhue

Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge

7. As your evening winds down, curl up on the Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge's big green velvet couch and swap Art Hop stories with friends. This 1920s-style cocktail lounge just celebrated its one-year anniversary of slinging jerked soda, boozy milkshakes and snacks that appeal to the inner child. A creamsicle soda float ($7) — small-batch orange soda topped with a vanilla creemee — is the sweet treat to cap off your cultured weekend. Stick around for Sunday night karaoke!