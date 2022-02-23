Advertisement For Bids: Town of Colchester, 2022 Sidewalk Spot Repairs Project 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Separate sealed BIDS for the 2022 Sidewalk Spot Repairs Project for concrete sidewalk repairs at various locations, which generally includes the installation of approximately 967 square feet of replacement concrete sidewalk panels, subgrade materials, and associated items in accordance with these contract documents and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019.
Questions related to the bid package are due to Lea Sanguinetti in writing by end of day on Thursday, March 10th, 2022. Bids will be received by Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. Due to Covid-19, we will not be publicly opening the bids. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. (40 CFR §31.36(h))
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at lsanguinetti@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5635.
