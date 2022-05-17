Bathhouse, Bowling Alley Planned for Burlington Brownfield Site 

click to enlarge
-
Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days
-
453 Pine Street, which is next door to the Maltex Building
Vermont will spend $6 million cleaning up a contaminated property along Burlington’s Pine Street so that the vacant land can be redeveloped into a Nordic bathhouse and a bowling alley.
The money to rehab 453 Pine Street will come from a fund meant to help businesses and municipalities clean up brownfields, a type of contaminated land regulated by the state.
The property, located south of the Maltex Building, sits near the old Barge Canal, where workers from a long-gone coal gasification plant used to dump coal tar, cyanide and other contaminated residue. Previous redevelopment efforts there have failed over the years, largely because of the massive remediation costs.
State and city officials will announce the new funding at a press conference Wednesday, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
The property's owner, Rick Davis, has been trying to sell 453 Pine and an adjacent polluted lot, 501 Pine, for several years
. Combined, they make up about eight acres, with an asking price of $2.5 million. Davis is scheduled to attend the event to reveal two new businesses planned for the freshened-up site at 453 Pine.
The release did not name the new businesses, but it did single out two local entrepreneurs expected to attend: Alex Crothers, a co-owner of Higher Ground, and Jovial King, the founder of Urban Moonshine
, a line of herbal tonics and digestive bitters.
King, who did not respond to a call for comment Tuesday morning, told Seven Days
last fall that she wants to build a botanically themed bathhouse
somewhere in Burlington’s South End.
A website for the project
, Silt Botanica Bathhouse, says it is now planned for 453 Pine Street. A conceptual plan there also shows a bowling alley proposed right next door called “Backside Bowl.”
It is unclear whether Crothers is involved in the bowling alley proposal. Larry Williams — a principal at development firm Redstone — reserved the business name with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office last August, but the reservation expired a few months later.
Neither Crothers nor Williams immediately returned calls for comment on Tuesday.
The businesses would be located along a Queen City corridor that some say is ripe for more housing. Burlington entrepreneur Russ Scully has been urging the city to change its zoning rules
so that residential properties could be allowed in a swath of the South End now zoned for light manufacturing and industrial uses. The city's planning commission has not yet voted on the idea.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the amount of work required to clean up a brownfield depends on the extent of the property's contamination and how it will be reused.
Funding for the project comes a year after state lawmakers allocated $25 million toward brownfield cleanup projects.