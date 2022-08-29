Battery Fire Doused at Beta Technologies 

click to enlarge
Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
Shipping containers at Beta headquarters
A shipping container filled with lithium-ion batteries for Beta Technologies' experimental aircraft caught fire early last Friday morning.
Crews with the Vermont Air National Guard and South Burlington Fire Department were dispatched shortly after midnight to the tech company's headquarters at the Burlington International Airport, where they found one of several containers fully engulfed, according to information provided by the Guard.
The fire was controlled within 30 minutes. Crews took "extensive cooling" measures to stop thermal runaway, a dangerous chain reaction in which lithium-ion batteries generate uncontrollable heat, according to an incident summary the Guard provided to Seven Days
In a statement, Beta Technologies said it is working with the Guard and the South Burlington Fire Department to investigate the "root cause" of the incident. Spokesperson Jake Goldman said no one was hurt and there was no damage to surrounding facilities or Beta's prototype aircraft. The batteries are assembled, stored and tested in a series of shipping containers that can help contain fires.
"The response plans and safety precautions we had in place worked effectively," Goldman said in an email.
Crews cleared Friday morning's fire before dawn, and Beta employees went to work as usual. Burlington International Airport acting director of aviation Nic Longo said the fire did not disrupt airport operations. Longo said he was "unaware of any impacts beyond just the fire itself."
The fire was not made public until news outlets inquired about it. The Guard referred further questions to the South Burlington Fire Department, whose leaders did not respond to an inquiry by Seven Days
It's at least the second fire at Beta involving lithium-ion batteries. The first, in 2019, broke out when a battery had a catastrophic failure, according to a WCAX-TV report from the time.
click to enlarge
Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
Beta headquarters at the Burlington International Airport
The fast-growing startup is developing a battery-powered aircraft, dubbed Alia, that can transport passengers or cargo between airports and helicopter-like landing pads. The company purchases lithium-ion cells and assembles them into large battery packs for use in Alia.
Lithium-ion batteries are also used in electric vehicles and electronics. In rare cases, they can catch fire or explode and emit toxic gasses such as hydrogen fluoride. Beta's Goldman said the concentrations of hydrogen fluoride that may have been emitted during Friday's incident would not have posed a danger to surrounding homes and businesses.
By Monday evening, the damaged shipping container had been removed from a row of similar containers that are visible from Airport Drive.