Burlington Bagel Bakery Takes Over Bagel Market in Essex Junction 

From left: Avery, Hayden, Kyle and Tamara Fersing

Avery Fersing, who co-owns Burlington Bagel Bakery with her brother, Hayden, and parents, Kyle and Tamara, confirmed that the family has bought the Bagel Market Bakery & Café location at 30 Susie Wilson Road in Essex Junction. They hope to open their new bakery this week after a thorough cleaning, fresh paint and equipment delivery.

This purchase will make the family owners of three Burlington Bagel Bakeries. The company was founded by Roy Feldman and Marty Schwartz in Burlington in 1979. The Fersings worked in the bagel business in Colorado before moving to Vermont. They bought the Burlington Bagel Bakery on Shelburne Road in South Burlington 22 years ago, when Avery was 4 years old.

In late 2018, the Fersing family brought the business back to Burlington, where it had started on St. Paul Street, when they added a second location at 93 Church Street on the Marketplace, former home to Bruegger's Bagels.

The Essex Junction spot complements the others and builds on the family's bagel experience and reputation, Avery Fersing said.

"We roll, boil and bake our bagels in the stores every day," she said. "I just feel like we've been at it a long time. We have the same customers who come in every day, and our managers know them well."