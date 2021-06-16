Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 5:00 Pm Amended Public Hearing Notice 

Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84713629087?pwd=Z29nZDd3ekc2U3pNdmVpVW4yVnJrUT09 Password: 350327
Webinar ID: 847 1362 9087
Telephone: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
1. ZP-20-671; 41 Pine Place (RM, Ward 5S) Sam Catalano
2. Request for three-bedroom short-term rental (bed and breakfast) and two-bedroom boarding house within duplex. No construction proposed.
3. ZP-20-72; 15 Rockland Street (RL, Ward 7N) James Daigle
Request extension of ZP# 20-0687CA to construct new duplex. Two-car garage under each unit. Each unit having own driveway, front porch and rear porch.
4. ZP-21-421; 12-22 North Street (NMU, Ward 3C) Draker Solar Properties LLC Converting basement space to small brewery and tasting counter.
5. ZP-21-213; 38 Latham Court (RL, Ward 1E) Mark McGee
Two-story addition; first floor shop and second floor office space. Roof replacement. Patio door and window replacements.
6. ZP-21-446; 501 Pine Street (ELM, Ward 5S) Vermont Gas Systems Inc Construct parking and service area for food truck stop (cafe).
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
