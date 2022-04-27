Burlington School Board Chooses Design for New High School, Tech Center 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Burlington School District

Conceptual Design C

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Burlington School District

The Option C site plan

Before the board vote, Commissioner Martine Gulick spoke about the district's rocky road since it was forced to shutter the high school in the fall of 2020, when elevated levels of airborne polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were found on campus. Since March 2021, students have been learning at a temporary school in a former Macy's department store in downtown Burlington.



"It’s a big night. I’m feeling the emotion," Gulick said. "I want to roll the tape back in time ... There were many, many mornings when I would drive to work with tears in my eyes because our kids had nowhere to go. What was troubling was that there was no outcry. I wasn’t hearing from folks who were coming in to help ... So I’m sitting here tonight, and I’m thinking how far we’ve come as an organization, as a group, as a district."