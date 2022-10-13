Burlington School District Plans to Sue Monsanto Over PCB Contamination 

polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) forced the closure of the city h





"Any money recovered from litigation would be used to pay down the bond in future years and reduce the amount taxpayers would be required to pay on debt," Wool said.





Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer AG in 2018, was the sole producer of PCBs in the U.S. from 1935 to 1977. The chemicals were found in common building materials such as caulking, tile adhesive and fluorescent light ballasts.



Burlington High School students were moved to a temporary downtown high school in March 2021 after elevated levels of airborne PCBs were discovered the previous year ahead of a planned $70 million renovation of the nearly 60-year-old building. That renovation has been scrapped in favor of the plan for a new building.





The Burlington School District intends to sue chemical-maker Monsanto after contamination from the company'sigh school and tech center in 2020.The district wants to demolish the contaminated school on Institute Road and build a new one there. But the plan requires Burlington voters to approve a $165 million bond in November. District officials said at a press conference on Thursday that any money recouped in a lawsuit against Monsanto would help pay for the new building and decrease the burden on city taxpayers.Standing outside of the now-closed building on Thursday, superintendent Tom Flanagan — joined by Mayor Miro Weinberger, school administrators, representatives from the teachers' union, school commissioners and several lawyers — said that the district has been reviewing proposals for months from lawyers experienced in environmental litigation. Burlington law firm Langrock Sperry & Wool and national firmsand Grant & Eisenhofer will represent the school district in its lawsuit against Monsanto, which Flanagan said will be filed "soon."Flanagan said that the three law firms have agreed to work on a "contingency fee basis," meaning that the district will have no financial obligation for the cost of litigation unless it is awarded monetary damages in court. If that happens, the legal team would recover its expenses based on the percentage of money recovered."We believe, and our board believes, that this is a win-win situation for our school district and for the city of Burlington," Flanagan said.The lawsuit is consistent with the school district's other efforts to minimize the tax impacts of building a new high school on Burlington residents, he added.Mayor Weinberger said that it's clear the district is making "a viable claim," and he applauded it for pursuing litigation.